Call of Duty: Warzone Nuke Event Leaked

Call of Duty: Warzone's upcoming nuclear event has leaked, again. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is right around the corner, and a new leak has treated COD fans on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC with an appetizer ahead of the main course. The new leak, discovered in the files of Black Ops Cold War, has revealed the icon for the "Nuke Event," as well as an Alcatraz calling card, seemingly confirming the long-awaited and long-rumored nuclear event is still happening in Warzone, and will be used to possibly transition the free-to-play battle royal mode from Modern Warfare to Cold War.

As you may remember, the original anticipation was that when Black Ops Cold War launched, a nuclear event would trigger in Warzone, bringing with it the transition from Modern Warfare to Cold War. This obviously didn't happen, but it looks like that's finally changing. That, or Treyarch are trolling fans with this icon.

The big question right now is whether or not the event will happen in time for Season 1 of Black Oops Cold War on December 10, or sometime after this, presumably in 2021. For now, the answer to this question is unclear, as is whether or not the previously leaked "Rebirth" mode is tied to this event.

Right now, the Season 1 roadmap for Black Ops Cold War doesn't include any type of event, which seems to suggest if this nuclear event is going to happen, it will be before the game's first season or after it. And here's where the theories come into play, including one from Modern Warzone, which notes that Season 6 of Modern Warfare and Warzone have been extended to December 8, which is two days before Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War and two days before Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are integrated.

Proposing the interesting theory, Modern Warzone asks if it's possible the nuke will be launched on Verdansk on December 8, rendering Warzone unplayable for two days until Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War launches. If this theory sounds familiar it's because it piggybacks on what Fortnite did for Chapter 2.

Crazy Theory Time! Season 6 has been extended to Dec 8th, 2 days before Warzone integrate & S1 begins in Cold War. What if they launched the nuke on Verdansk and did the Fortnite thing where we have to wait to play WZ again until S1 of CW. pic.twitter.com/qIScu7pVj3 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 25, 2020

For now, it's unclear what's happening. At this point, it's safe to assume something with a nuclear blast is about to happen, and that it involves something called Rebirth and the Alcatraz map from Black Ops. However, how all of this will play out and interconnect, remains to be seen.