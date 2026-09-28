4 PC Games Free for Some GOG Users

Four different PC games are currently free for some GOG users, courtesy of Amazon Luna and an Amazon Prime subscription. One of these games is a squad-based tactical RPG. Another is a puzzle-adventure game. The last two are first-person shooters. All four games are free for the month of October 2026, but only the month of October. Assuming you have a GOG account and an Amazon Prime subscription, and can download them for free in the first place, they are free to keep once claimed. There is just a deadline to make said claim for each.

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The most prominent of these free GOG games are DOOM and DOOM II, the two original DOOM games from id Software in the 1990s. Given GOG’s reputation for old games and game preservation, the original first two DOOM games are obviously perfect fits in any GOG library. The other two games are modern releases and lesser-known. One is Zoria: Age of Shattering. The other is Weakless.

DOOM + DOOM II

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The first DOOM game was released in 1993 and was a pioneering game not just for first-person shooters, but for video games as a whole. If Wolfenstein 3D is the grandfather of first-person shooters, the first DOOM is the father of first-person shooters. It is often cited as one of the great games of all time, and one of the most influential games of all time.

The following year, it got a sequel, DOOM II, which obviously wasn’t as influential as the first game, nor quite as popular, but it was equally great.

Zoria: Age of Shattering

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Zoria: Age of Shattering is a squad-based tactical RPG from developer Tiny Tricket Games that was released in 2024. It has a 77% approval rating on Steam and 4 out of 5 stars on GOG itself.

In the game, you lead a diverse team of four heroes with four unique abilities from various lands of the Zoria, which has fallen to the brutality of hellspawn that wander it. In addition to traditional turn-based combat and old-school RPG gameplay, there is also a base-building element to the game as well.

Weakless

Weakless is a 2020 puzzle-adventure game from developer Punk Notion that boasts a 73% approval rating on Steam and a 3.4 out of 5 stars on GOG. In the game, you lead two characters, one without the sense of hearing and the other with no sense of vision, through a fantasy world full of challenging puzzles. You can only control one character at a time, who will rely on the other to progress.

To get all four of these games on GOG, normally, barring any discounts, would cost $45, so those with an Amazon Prime subscription are saving a considerable bit of money. This is assuming you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription for the sole purpose of Amazon Luna. Of the hundreds of millions that do, it’s unlikely many at all have a subscription for this, though, making it a nice bonus of a sub.