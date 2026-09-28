God of War Laufey Pre-Orders Go Live This Week, But There Won’t Be a Collector’s Edition

God of War Laufey is the latest game from PlayStation confirmed not to be getting a Collector’s Edition. Upon its launch earlier in September, many PS5 users were shocked to see that PlayStation wasn’t releasing a Collector’s Edition for Marvel’s Wolverine. This decision was pretty surprising given that most of PlayStation’s biggest titles throughout the PS5 generation have received Collector’s Editions of their own. Now, with the next entry in the God of War series drawing closer to its 2027 release date, PlayStation has revealed that it won’t be getting an expansive physical version of its own.

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Detailed on the PlayStation Blog today, pre-orders for God of War Laufey were announced to be going live tomorrow, September 29th. Ahead of purchases becoming available, PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio lifted the veil on the various editions of the game that will be up for grabs. Outside of the Standard Edition, which only includes God of War Laufey itself, the only other version that will be available is the Digital Deluxe Edition. This version of Laufey primarily comes with a handful of additional in-game skins, to go along with a digital artbook and soundtrack.

For God of War Laufey to not be getting a Collector’s Edition of any sort is a pretty surprising move by PlayStation given that God of War is one of its biggest franchises. With 2018’s God of War and its sequel, God of War Ragnarok, each game received a Collector’s Edition that was received positively from fans. While it seemed like a foregone conclusion that PlayStation would implement a similar release strategy with Laufey, that won’t be the case after all.

Although God of War Laufey won’t be getting a Collector’s Edition, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any physical goods tied to the game that fans will be able to buy. With the aforementioned Marvel’s Wolverine, PlayStation released some special edition PS5 DualSense controllers along with some unique faceplates for both the PS5 and PS5 Pro. Because of this, there’s a good chance that God of War Laufey could get accessories of this sort as well, with PlayStation merely waiting to announce these items at a later date.

For those who do pre-order God of War Laufey this week, there will be some bonus items included. PlayStation is giving players a unique “Last Wish” armor set for Faye in-game to go along with a “Golden Leaves” cosmetic for Phranque. These items, combined with a free resource pack, are PlayStation’s way of rewarding those who snag Laufey ahead of time.

God of War Laufey is set to launch early next year on February 16th and will be arriving exclusively on PS5. While past God of War games have also later come to PC, it seems unlikely that the same will happen with Laufey given recent strategy changes that have been made at PlayStation.