PlayStation Plus Users Compare “Excellent” New Free Game to Bloodborne

A recent PlayStation Plus free game is getting praise over on the PS Plus Reddit page by subscribers on PS5, with some subscribers hailing it as “excellent” and comparing it to Bloodborne, or at least its combat. Anytime a game is compared to Bloodborne, it’s obviously a compliment for said game. That said, the game in question actually has more in common and draws more inspiration from the likes of Blade Runner, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and even The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Its combat can certainly be likened to Bloodborne, and outside of the game’s atmosphere, its combat is its strongest point.

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The game in question that has caught the attention of PlayStation Plus subscribers is the 2025 action-adventure game Hell Is Us, from developer Rogue Factor and publisher Nacon. Upon release, Hell Is Us earned a solid 78 on Metacritic. On the PlayStation Store, though, its user review score with PS5 users is actually more positive than this across a much larger sample size of reviews. To this end, it has an 84 out of 100 across more than 12,000 user reviews. This isn’t high enough to say it is a fan favorite, but 62% of these reviews award the PS5 game a perfect 5/5, so it certainly has its admirers. Suffice it to say, it’s one of 2025’s most underrated games, no doubt.

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Feels Like Bloodborne

“Hell Is Us is a treat,” reads the title of the post, the top post on the PS Plus Reddit page currently. “Stumbled upon this. 20 hours in and I like it a lot. It’s part Bloodborne combat, part exploration, and part investigating text clues. The investigations are not too hard, but require screenshots or a pen and paper plus a little brain power. The combat is fun, and the recovery system forces you to play aggressively. Highly recommend it.”

Of course, a single isolated opinion of a PlayStation Plus subscriber isn’t that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post reinforces its take. Meanwhile, some of the comments also echo the sentiment. There are, of course, some detractors, but less frequently than comments in agreement.

“Excellent game. This is one of those where the PS Plus catalogue really works in my opinion,” reads one of the top comments. Another adds, “Had a great time playing this.”

It is worth noting that the game — added as part of August’s PS Plus Extra and Premium additions — is getting a substantial update on October 8, set to add many new enemy types and much more. To this end, it may be worth waiting to play until then, but based on the PS Plus Reddit page discussions around it, not much longer after this.