Ghost of Yotei Is Adding New Content From One of PlayStation’s Biggest Franchises

Ghost of Yotei is getting a new update later this week that will add content tied to another beloved PlayStation series. Set to arrive on October 1st, Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition will bring new story DLC, a roguelike game mode, and additional cosmetics to the base version of the game that launched last year. And while many of these new inclusions coming to Yotei have already been outlined by developer Sucker Punch Productions, the studio has revealed one new surprise that will also be joining the open-world action game.

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Shown off on social media today, Sucker Punch unveiled a new armor set in Ghost of Yotei that is based on a Clicker from Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. The armor, which might very well be one of the coolest in the entire game, contains the mutated head that Clickers have as a mask, with the body of the armor containing other fungal-like deformities along its shoulder and backside. This release continues Sucker Punch’s trend of creating armor based on other PlayStation properties, as cosmetics based on God of War and Horizon previously appeared in Ghost of Tsushima.

You can get a look at this new The Last of Us-inspired armor set in Ghost of Yotei for yourself right here:

Happy #TLOUDay! We are thrilled to collaborate with our friends at @Naughty_Dog for a @TheLastOfUs armor set in Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition!



You can unlock it by playing Ghost of Yōtei: Most Wanted starting October 1, then wear it in anywhere in Ghost of Yōtei, Echoes of… pic.twitter.com/nZbHqmTWTe — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) September 28, 2026

As for the manner in which this armor will be available, Sucker Punch has confirmed that it will be locked behind the new Most Wanted game mode, which is exclusive to the Complete Edition release of Ghost of Yotei. As such, those who merely have the base game won’t be able to unlock this for themselves unless they upgrade to the Complete Edition. Further details on how exactly the armor will be able to be earned weren’t provided, but it will likely task players with completing a challenge of some sort.

The good news is that once this armor is unlocked, players will be able to wear it wherever they’d like within Ghost of Yotei. This means that it will be usable not only within the Most Wanted mode alone, but also in the base game of Ghost of Yotei and its co-op/multiplayer mode, Legends. As a result, this armor is one that you’d be able to rock in a replay of Ghost of Yotei, assuming that you’ve already completed the action title in the past.

What do you think about this new The Last of Us armor that’s heading to Ghost of Yotei? And are you planning to pick up Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition for yourself later this week? Be sure to share all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.