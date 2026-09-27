D&D Brings Back One Druid Subclass With All The Improvements It Needed

There have been many subclasses from Dungeons and Dragons‘ history that have been brought back to the new 5.5e version of the game. Ever since 2024’s overhaul of the iconic TTRPG’s 5th Edition system, players have been asking for fan-favorite archetypes to return, beyond just those that were included in the new Player’s Handbook. Recent expansions and Unearthed Arcana (UA) playtesting have allowed this, introducing both fresh concepts for character creation and nostalgic options for those who have preferred paths from different adventures.

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The most recent example of a fan-favorite subclass coming back was the Necromancer Wizard, which showed up first in playtesting UA before being officially translated into the Arcana Unleashed expansion book. Other familiar archetypes have appeared in UA, with some graduating with minor tweaks in their own expansions, such as the College of Spirits Bard making its way into Ravenloft: The Horrors Within earlier in 2026. Typically, a returning subclass in UA is a sign of content to come, giving players an idea of how an archetype is getting reworked.

The Circle Of Spores Druid Returns In Second Underdark UA Will Familiar Yet Different Abilities

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One of the most unique classes in D&D is the Druid, the magical archetype who can wild shape into animals and command destructive power over nature itself. Although already distinct, the Circle of Spores subclass for the Druid is even more specialized, drawing upon the powers of stranger wildlife to defeat its enemies. Circle of Spores Druids can create infectious fungal growths that cross the boundaries of life and death, honoring the cycle of nature perhaps more than most Druids. The spores of this Druid can raise the dead, infect enemies, and heal allies through the hidden beauty found in decay.

The latest Underdark UA rebuilds the Circle of Spores Druid, placing the subclass into the strange, magical subterranean realm from where Drow Elves and Duergar Dwarves come from. The manipulation of lifeless material here was already strong in the base 5th Edition of D&D, but several updates in the UA add great quality-of-life to the subclass. Unlike other subclasses that have only one or two features changed in their 5.5e version, the Circle of Spores archetype has almost had all their skills enhanced.

Since its appearance in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything in 2020, the Circle of Spores has been one of the more popular Druid classes, even appearing in Baldur’s Gate 3, so it makes sense that it would come back in a refreshed fashion. However, if there is one thing that has been restricted in the Circle of Spores, it is how players can automatically learn spells as they level up in the subclass. Instead of gaining nine spells, the 5.5e version of the subclass only learns six. That being said, the spells available are still strong, such as Charm Person, Animate Dead, Confusion, and eventually, Contagion.

Several Enhanced & Altered Features Make The Spores Druid Finally Different From The Necromancer

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More often than not, the Circle of Spores Druid is compared to the Necromancer Wizard for one reason — their shared ability to summon undead minions. However, the Druid subclass does this in a very different way once players hit Level 6. Unless they are using the Animate Dead spell, Circle of Spores Druid only create undead naturally when a Humanoid dies within 10ft of their character. When this happens, they can reanimate the creature that just died, giving them 1 Hit Point as a Zombie. The fungus around that creature brings them to life once more, keeping them as an animated ally for one hour.

This Zombie can attack enemies, aid allies, or avoid danger depending on how the Druid commands them. However, these undead were very limited in 5th Edition, with the UA vastly expanding upon what they can do. For starters, Circle of Spores characters can use their Reaction to transfer any Temporary Hit Points they might have to the creature they animated when the Fungal Infestation ability triggers. At the same time, that Zombie gains access to far more actions than just attacking, which was the only thing they could do in the original edition of the subclass.

The Zombie gains even more uses when a Circle of Spores character reaches Level 10, where the subclass has replaced the previous Spreading Spores ability with something called Explosive Burst. Through this feature, whenever an Undead creature the Druid created dies, it explodes in a burst of spores to deal Necrotic damage to nearby enemies. This burst of AoE damage can be triggered by the Druid themselves if they or someone in their party purposefully kills a fungal Zombie, making this feature great for creative party synergy.

Fungal Minions Provide An Instantly Unique Play Style For Your Next D&D Character

Besides just the additional allies summoning fungal Zombies will do, Circle of Spores Druids have also improved in a variety of other ways. The biggest instance of this is the Halo of Spores ability the subclass gets at Level 3, right when players choose to follow it. Before, this was an ability triggered on a Reaction that dealt Necrotic damage to enemies if they moved near you. Now, you simply have those spores active at all times, which grant you passive bonuses on top of their usual ability. Creatures harmed by the spores also gain disadvantage on attack rolls, hindering their ability to harm your Druid or any nearby allies.

The Symbiotic Entity feature from Level 3 also remains similar to its past version, giving the Circle of Spores Druid ways to increase their Halo of Spores damage, gain Temporary Hit Points, and deal extra Necrotic damage with their attacks. However, doing this is now a Bonus Action rather than an Action, making it easier to use in 5.5e. For anyone who takes this subclass to its apex at Level 14, you also gain the ability to control your Druid’s body even if they have 0 Hit Points, maneuvering them to safety through uncanny mobility despite being unconscious.

Although the changes to this subclass don’t introduce new systems to the TTRPG, they do grant multiple solutions to pain points the archetype once had. In truth, this is undoubtedly the best version of the Circle of Spores Druid in 5th Edition, taking everything about the subclass’ theme and enhancing it. From improved survivability to more unique uses of the features provided to it, the Circle of Spores has potential to be a go-to subclass for the Druid among Dungeons and Dragons players, even in an unfinished UA state.