New PS5 Console Exclusive Game Inspired by Bully Divides Fans

A new PS5 console exclusive that wears its Bully inspiration on its sleeve has divided PlayStation fans. It’s been 20 years since Rockstar Games released Bully in 2006. Despite considerable demand and commercial success, there has never been a sequel. And this is simply because while Bully was popular, it doesn’t print money like Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption, which have become the sole focus of Rockstar Games. Unfortunately, others haven’t stepped in to try and fill the gap, until recently.

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Back in August, developer Refugium Games released Agefield High: Rock the School, which is essentially Bully made on a small, independent budget. At launch, the game was only on PC. This past week, though, it came to PS5, and at the moment, the PS5 is the only console platform it is available on, making it a timed PS5 console exclusive. And some PS5 users are really enjoying it, while others are really not enjoying it.

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PS5 Users Divided

Right now, on the PlayStation Store, it has 241 user reviews and counting, with a 3.47 out of 5-star rating. This isn’t that great, but when you look at the more granular data, it tells an interesting story. 48% of user reviews have awarded the PS5 game a 5/5 stars. This is the largest share of reviews, by a healthy margin. It’s almost the majority of reviews. The next largest share is 1/5 stars, with 22%. This means 70% of user reviews are either a perfect score or the worst possible score. Parsing through the positive reviews, most seem content, looking past the obvious jank and budget constraints, while negative reviews argue it simply ruins the experience.

To this end, if you really like the setting, the American Pie meets Bully premise, there is something here, if not just potential. However, unless you’re yearning for this very specific thing, most agree it simply doesn’t justify its $30 asking price. For what it is worth, Steam users are far more negative on the game, by comparison, with PC users only rating it positively 36% of the time.

Those who do decide to check it out should expect a pretty lengthy campaign. The game takes about 18 to 25 hours to beat, on average, depending on how much side content is engaged with.

Meanwhile, for those looking for a more sure thing, there is a new RPG on PS5 that has earned a 97/100 on the PlayStation Store, complete with a 91 on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated game of 2026. Those on more of a budget than $30, there is a new PS5 exclusive that is available for free.