Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Patch Notes, Roadmap, and Battle Pass Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Accompanying the new season is a brand new trailer, a brand new Battle Pass, and of course patch notes detailing the new content and changes the latest season brings. Further, Infinity Ward and Activision have also released an official roadmap for the season, detailing and teasing what's ahead for Call of Duty fans.

Below, you can check out an official rundown of the new season's patch notes, roadmap, and battle pass, all courtesy of Activision:

Patch Notes:

- PLAYLIST UPDATE -

Modern Warfare Barakett Promenade has been added to Ground War! Trench Mosh Pit (2v2)! Scrapyard 24/7! Blueprint Gunfight!

Warzone Quads Trios Duos Solos Blood Money Warzone Warzone Rumble is a brand-new mode in Warzone . Two teams of 50 players parachute and battle it out invarious areas around Verdansk . This mode is high action with custom loadouts , vehicles, and quick respawns . Rumble!

Modified Special Operations: Just Reward - Veteran Just Reward - Regular



- GENERAL FIXES -

Fix for some players not receiving their Season 3 emblem

Fixes to help reduce players encountering Error Code 13-71. If you still experience this after today’s update, please reach out to Activision Customer Support

Fix for a bug where the Ghost Perk was not hiding players from the Heartbeat Sensor when viewing the Killcam

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to activate a Nuke after getting the appropriate number of kills

Fix for a bug where the 4th Operator Mission for Talon, “Complete 2 Warzone Plunder Matches” was not tracking as intended

Fix for an issue where some players could find long wait times when attempting to load into Ground War matches

Fix for a bug where neutral Hardpoints were appearing yellow instead of grey

Various exploit fixes across multiple maps

Various exploit fixes across multiple maps Fix for the Officer Challenge, “Get 20 kill while crouched” not tracking properly for some players

Fixed a bug where the white health regen was triggering on downing other players even if Quick Fix wasn’t equipped

Fix for an exploit where players could sometimes call in duplicate UAVs

Added new weapon perks to the Specialist Bonus (the bonus earned after getting 8 kills while specialist is active): Frangible-Disabling, Frangible-Wounding, Mo'Money, Recon, Heavy Hitter, FMJ, Presence of Mind

Fixed a bug where players were unable to perform executions when on some elevated surfaces

Fixes to help prevent an issue where players were able to move before the match countdown timer completed

Fixes to help prevent against black graphical corruption issues some players were seeing

Fix for the “For the Cause” grip tape not appearing properly on the base M4

Improved stability fixes for PC

Fixes to help prevent issues with voice chat

- WEAPONS -

Lowered ammo count for reload warning on belt fed LMG

Fixed bug with HDR and Sleight of Hand where reloading would not give ammo to the player

-- WARZONE --

Loot Update: New weapons and updated Blueprints! Be on the lookout for the Fennec, CR-56 Amax, Renetti, and more!

Fixed a bug where the Recon Contract could spawn inside an Ammo Supply cache, making it unusable

After completing the Contraband Mission and calling in the extract helicopter, players could shoot the helicopter without receiving hitmarkers and the helicopter would remain on screen indefinitely

Fixed a bug where players were able to drop their weapon in the Gulag

Fix for an exploit where players were able to duplicate Self Revive kits

- SPECIAL OPERATIONS -

Fix for a bug where a player was stuck in 3rd person gameplay

Daily Challenges are now displayed alongside Multiplayer and Warzone challenges

Fixed an issue where unlocking an Operator skin in Co-Op would not unlock the base skin for that Operator as well

Fixed a bug where the game would not end correctly if the last player alive used Team Revive immediately before dying

- SPECIAL OPERATIONS: SURVIVAL -

Fix for being able to duplicate the Juggernaut Suit Munition minigun

Fix for rare instances of waves not ending properly

Fixed an exploit on St. Petrograd where players could fully hide from soldiers behind a bar

ROAD MAP:

- Available Launch Week -

New Operator: Price

New Multiplayer Maps Scrapyard

New Gunfight Map: Trench

New Weapons: Fennec (SMG) CR-56 AMAX (AR)

New Skins: Tier 100 is Price NVG

New Warzone Features

- Available later in Season 4 -

New Operators: Gaz Rose

New MP Map: Cheshire Park

New MP Modes: Team Defender – a single player must hold the flag while their teammates defend them. Use communication, intel, and powerful Killstreaks to counter the opposition. One in the Chamber – a classic Free-For-All party game, starts players off with weapon and a single bullet. It only takes one shot to down an enemy, but make sure it’s on target or you’ll run out of ammo. Earn additional bullets by getting kills or with a melee attack. You’ve got three lives, so make ‘em count. All or Nothing – In this Free-For-All mode, players have limited armaments: only a handgun and a Throwing Knife. Aim with precision and get the most kills to claim victory.

New Weapons: Rytec AMR (Sniper) Kali Sticks

New Warzone Content: Juggernaut Royale – Battle Royale mode variant, the massive Multiplayer Killstreak drops into Verdansk – three airdropped care packages, specifically, hold the Juggernaut suit. Head to one of the marked locations to capture and don the Juggernaut suit. Once you have it on, you’ll have higher health, a mini-gun, and a sweet music track to accompany you during the Warzone match. You’ll still be able to ride in vehicles and climb ladders, and your zero-fall damage will be accompanied by a ground pound of damage that impacts anyone in the immediate area. If any of the Juggernauts are sent to the Gulag, after a brief delay period, a new Juggernaut care package will be marked on the Tac-Map and deploy into Verdansk. Realism – Realism in Warzone follows the same rules as the Multiplayer mode. You’ll have a minimal HUD and deal increased headshot damage. Make sure you make the most of it, but fire with precision. New Contract – Supply Run Weapon Mastery Challenges And More



Battle Pass:

"The Season Four Battle Pass system features two new weapons – the Fennec SMG (Tier 15) and the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle (Tier 31) that all players in Modern Warfare including Warzone can earn free. In addition, all players can also earn a Legendary assault rifle blueprint the ‘Blank Stare’, a Legendary watch, an SUV vehicle skin, a Legendary sniper blueprint the ‘Brookside’ for those long Warzone engagements, a Legendary handgun the ‘Gavel’, 300 Call of Duty points, and more. Get these items and more across 20 Tiers of free content, available to be earned in the Battle Pass system just by playing."

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

