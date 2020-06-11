Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Trailer Released

The launch trailer for Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has arrived to show the highlights of what’s now available in the Call of Duty games. You’ll of course find Captain Price in Season 4 as a playable Operator following numerous teases that hinted at his arrival during the season with Price accompanied by a number of features like more game modes and in-game events. There’s also another battle pass to work through once again, and all this combined means Modern Warfare and Warzone players should stay pretty busy throughout the fourth season of the games.

Season 4’s trailer above kicks off with the arrival of Price, the Operator players have been waiting for ever since the character’s return was teased. Aside from Price, you’ll immediately notice a number of new additions to both Modern Warfare and Warzone like the introduction of in-game events during Warzone’s battle royale matches, more Modern Warfare maps, and other changes.

To make sure you’re not missing out on anything, you can consult our rundown of the Season 4 patch notes as well as an overview of the roadmap for the current season. There’s also an overview of the battle pass there to show what you’ll be earning throughout Season 4 if you choose to go down the premium route of the pass. Some of the items can be earned for free, but most of the best finds you’ll get from the Season 4 battle pass are restricted to the paid option like usual.

Since the update’s release, there have already been some updates released afterwards and some problems being looked at that players have pointed out. The score limit in the new Warzone Rumble has already been changed, for example, and Gun Game has temporarily been removed. Some of those issues have been resolved now while others are still being investigated, according to Activision.

A playlist update is going out now across all platforms to bump the score limit to 400 in Warzone Rumble and to temporarily remove Gun Game while we fix a bug. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 11, 2020

We're actively investigating an issue for #ModernWarfare where some players on Xbox are seeing a larger than expected download size for today's update. Stay tuned for updates — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) June 11, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 is now live in both games.

