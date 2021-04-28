Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Map Reportedly Has an Instant Death Spot

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3's new map reportedly has an instant death spot, or at least that's what multiple players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are reporting. In fewer words, if you player Warzone, you may want to avoid Train Station until the game's next update. On Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere, players have been reporting issues with the roof of the Train Station to the point that it's clear there is a problem with the location.

According to these reports -- and the video below -- there are multiple places of the Train Station roof that can send you through the floor, straight through the map, and to your death. Obviously, this is not by design, but is some type of glitch that appears to be impacting players across all platforms, though, right now, this latter bit has not been confirmed.

It's unclear how common this glitch is and what causes it, but it seems trying to mantle on the walls often triggers it. Below, you can check it out in action, courtesy of Reddit user "ryzen115":

At the moment of publishing, Activision and Raven Software have not addressed this glitch, so the only details we have on it are from player reports. As a result of this silence, it's unclear if the latter is aware and working on a fix.

Thankfully, the glitch appears to be limited to Train Station. Right now, there are no other known instant death locations. Of course, it's easy enough to avoid going up on the roof of the location, but Train Station is a pretty popular spot to both drop and rotate through given its fairly strategic positioning.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available -- for free -- via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and all things COD, click here or check out the relevant links right below: