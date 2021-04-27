Call of Duty 2021 Leaks Have Modern Warfare 2 Fans Very Excited

✖

Recent Call of Duty 2021 leaks have some COD fans worried about the game, but others very excited. According to new reports, this year's Call of Duty -- reportedly dubbed Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard -- is in danger of not releasing this year. Two separate reports are claiming this, however, both differ on what the consequences will be. One claims 2019's Modern Warfare will be revamped as a result. Meanwhile, another claims Modern Warfare 2's remastered multiplayer will be released.

The first report comes the way of Call of Duty leaker MW2 OG, who notes they've heard that there's no certain release date for Vanguard yet. Adding to this, the leaker notes it's possible the game won't even make it in time for release this year.

In the potential absence of this year's release, there are supposedly talks of a Modern Warfare "revamp" that could include previously cut content and some content being saved for the remake of Modern Warfare 2.

There are talks of some kind of "revamp" for MW19, or a flow of more content for it. There's so much unreleased & potentially saved for MWII. And, of course, CW at the front and center. Lastly: "there's nothing about [vanguard] that would make it a good release this year". — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) April 24, 2021

Adding to all of this, Activision has reportedly DMCA'd a post about Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered releasing this year rather than Vanguard. That said, this hasn't been confirmed.

This guy seemingly got DMCA’d through discord of all things for it? https://t.co/WFilT9Z0Kj — . (@CallofDutyHope) April 27, 2021

The combination of these two reports, which are seemingly unrelated, has Modern Warfare fans very excited, however, it's hard to imagine Vanguard missing its release. It's easier to imagine Activision rushing an unfinished product out the door before skipping a year, unless of course, it's willing to burn its pocket ace: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered, which will probably outsell Vanguard.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and co. have not commented on any of the information above, and given its "no comment" policy when it comes to all information of the unofficial variety, we don't suspect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty, click here.