Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Banning Innocent Players at Random

Call of Duty: Warzone is reportedly banning innocent players at random. If this sounds familiar, it's because this isn't the first time this claim has been lodged against the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Right now, it's unclear what's causing this, but players are reporting wrongful bans en masse, and it's not just random Reddit and Twitter users.

Taking to Twitter, Call of Duty insider Okami revealed -- with proof -- that they were banned this week, and according to Okami, they weren't running any third-party programs, which are usually the reason PC players get the boot.

"Hey, Activision Support, can you please help me figure out what caused this? I haven't been on Warzone since the event yesterday and I had no third-party programs running in the background," wrote Okami on April 23. "I didn't get any email notifications about it so I'm pretty sure this is a mistake."

Okami then shared a link to Reddit where players have been making the same claim, suggesting this is indeed a mistake. If one or two players were shouting about a wrongful ban that would be one thing, but all at the same time many players reported the same exact thing. And included within these reports is at least one reliable source.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what's going on. Activision has not addressed any of these reports and Okami hasn't provided an update on the situation. That said, if either of these things changes, we will be sure to update the story. Meanwhile, if any more information about what's causing these bans surfaces, we will also update with said information.

