Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Just Made SBMM Worse

Call of Duty: Warzone has reportedly made changes to SBMM, but not the changes players on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S have been asking for. For those that don't know, SBMM stands for skill-based matchmaking. It's a matchmaking system that pairs players with other players of similar skill. On the surface level, this may seem ideal, but its implementation has proven to be very controversial for a variety of reasons. Since the release of Warzone, players have asked for SBMM to be removed from the game. So far though, Raven Software and co. haven't acknowledged these demands. That said, while Raven Software and Activision continue to avoid addressing SBMM, they are reportedly tweaking it.

Taking to Twitter, ModernWarzone recently revealed that they've been receiving reports from players that used VPNs and special routers to get around SBMM and placed into easier lobbies who claim their methods are no longer effective.

Right now, this report hasn't been validated, but ModernWarzone notes they will have more details soon. Until then, take all of this information with a grain of salt. ModernWarzone is the best source when it comes to Call of Duty, but that doesn't change the fact that this is all unofficial.

Receiving reports that SBMM has been changed in #Warzone. Most notably those who used VPN’s and special routers to get easier lobbies have reported that their methods no longer work, and that VPN’s are useless now. Will find out more details and do a full report on this soon. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 25, 2021

Raven Software and Activision could put an end to all of this speculation with a comment or statement or any type of clarification, but so far both haven't had a peep to say about this report. And as noted, neither likes to talk about SBMM, so we don't expect this to change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

