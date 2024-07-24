Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Update Goes Live, Here Are the Patch Notes

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone has now released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. At this point, many longtime Warzone fans are looking forward to the return of Verdansk, which is reportedly slated to happen in 2025. While this return of the original map in Warzone is still pretty far off, though, this new Season 5 content drop has brought with it some returning locales that players are sure to appreciate.

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone has made a slew of new changes to the ever-popular battle royale game. As for the Urzikstan map itself, the biggest tweak is the arrival of Superstore, which is a location from Warzone’s past that players adored. To more directly celebrate Superstore, Activision has even released a limited-time Resurgence mode that takes place entirely in this area.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of Superstore coming back, Season 5 has also added one new assault rifle in the STG44 and a submachine gun with the Static-HV. As for the existing weapons in Warzone, nearly all gun types have been adjusted to some degree, which means that the meta is sure to shift with this patch. Other than these weapon-focused alterations, a typical slew of bug fixes and other minor resolutions have been pushed out.

You can view the Season 5 update patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone in their entirety at the bottom of the page.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Update Patch Notes

GLOBAL

PERFORMANCE

Addressed an issue causing poor performance on Xbox One consoles.

CUSTOMIZATION

Improved quality of first-person arm textures on the Jeans Ghost Operator Skin.

Removed incompatible Underbarrel from the Matambre Blueprint for the FJX Horus.

WARZONE

MAPS

MAP UPDATES

» URZIKSTAN «

Superstore If you’re looking for a place to shop, loot, and shoot look no further than the new Superstore point of interest in Urzikstan! This retail complex has everything you need from guns and ammo to killstreaks. Just watch out for enemy squads, they might have a different idea of customer service.



MODES

NEW MODES

» URZIKSTAN «

Superstore Resurgence Limited-Time Mode Impatient to drop straight into the iconic returning Superstore? This intense and compact Resurgence experience is the perfect place to relive old memories and have a blast! Pro tip: watch out for great deals at Buy Stations. Player count: 28 Squad Size: Quads Match duration: 10 minutes

Limited-Time Mode

GENERAL

NEW

Warzone Rewards Season 5 introduces new Weapon Camos, Blueprints and other cosmetic rewards through the already available Warzone Rewards system We’ve added 16 new challenges divided in 4 categories Combat Expertise: Focused on getting weapons and eliminations Cooperation: Communicate and help your squad Mobility: Get into the heat Redacted: Intentionally mysterious challenges Earn the “Sports Icon” weapon blueprint by completing all challenges.



GAMEPLAY

new

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Redeploy Drone Beacon (R.D.B.) Field Upgrade Veterans may remember what we used to call the “Portable Redeploy Balloon”. It has returned with a fresh coat of paint and added functionalities. Use the R.D.B. to call a Redeploy Drone whenever or wherever you want to relocate your team quickly. The R.D.B. is a light object that can be thrown quite far. Beware, enemies can destroy the beacon or the drone at all times.

Field Upgrade

» ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE «

Bounty Contest Public Event The Bounty Contest public event assigns a Bounty contract to each team, meaning players should always expect to be on the hunt or hunted. Completing the Bounty immediately triggers another one, allowing for a chain of eliminations and serious cash earnings. This event can occur during circles 2 and 5.

Public Event

Champion’s Quest Reward Refresh Now unlocks new rewards including an animated camouflage called “Super Slick”.



ADJUSTED

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Buy Station Inventory The new R.D.B. now replaces the P.R.D. Inventory: Limited stock of 2 Cost: $4,000 Excludes Vondel In Resurgence, Specialist has been added to Buy Stations Inventory: Limited stock of 1 Cost: $30,000 Excludes Ranked



» ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE «

Champion’s Quest Timers The timers for each element have been reduced per squad size: Quads: Reduced to 10m05s, down from 10m45s Trios: Reduced to 8m05s, down from 8m35s Duos: Reduced to 6m30s, down from 6m40s Solos: Reduced to 4m20s, down from 4m30s



We’re happy with the current challenge but we wanted to create more gunfights around the nuke itself. We’ve noticed a lot of nukes were planted with few squads remaining and/or in final circles. That was never the intent and hopefully these timer reductions will keep the challenge difficult and make the ending more exciting!

Redeploy Weapons Handgun attachments have been refreshed. Updated a few primary weapons supplied later into matches.



Public Events The introduction of Bounty Contest reduces the chances of the following: Occupation Scan on Rebirth Island and Vondel Rogue Signal on Fortune’s Keep



Solo Contract Behavior Quality of Life Contracts will no longer be canceled if you are eliminated in Resurgence Solos.

Quality of Life

WEAPONS

NEW WEAPONS

Static-HV Submachine Gun Bring compact lethality to the battlefield with this small SMG chambered in 5.7x28mm. The weapon boasts a high fire rate and significant ammo capacity with a base of 50 rounds in its factory magazine. Available via Battle Pass Sector 6

Submachine Gun

STG44 Assault Rifle The rifle that heralded the age of the assault rifle as a global standard. Fully automatic and chambered in 7.92x33mm, this is a hard-hitting primary weapon. Available via Battle Pass Sector 7

Assault Rifle

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Widemouth Barrel (Week 1 Challenges) Compatibility: MORS Sniper Rifle [MWIII] A widemouth barrel crafted to accommodate magnetic ball bearings that shatter upon firing, creating a barrage of small and lethal projectiles.



JAK Cataclysm (Week 2 Challenges) Compatibility: RPK LMG Command the battlefield with this .50 Cal conversion kit for the RPK. Slow yet powerful with a high-capacity drum mag, this kit is your enemy’s nightmare.



JAK Slash (Week 3 Challenges) Compatibility: Many Weapons with underbarrel capabilities This underbarrel vertical grip doubles as a combat knife, replacing your melee attack with a lethal slash.



JAK Protean (Week 4 Challenges) Compatibility: RAAL LMG This conversion kit turns the RAAL into a highly adaptable prototype weapon with a telescoping barrel that can be toggled between full-auto and semi-auto fire, offering suppressive fire and precision in the same weapon.



WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

Assault Rifles

Weapon Adjustments

MCW

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x

This brings it to the same TTK as the upper torso and arms, leading to more consistent long range engagements.

SVA 545

Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 31.75.

BAL-27

Max Damage Range increased to 26.67 meters, up from 21.59.

Decreased horizontal recoil magnitude, allowing greater predictability during sustained fire.

Decreased overall recoil magnitude to aid in long-range effectiveness.

Decreased overall recoil deviation, ensuring a more predictable pattern that is easier to control at range.

MTZ-556

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8.

M4 (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 21, up from 17.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21.

Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 meters, up from 25.4.

Battle Rifles

Weapon Adjustments

BAS-B

Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.56.

TAQ-V (MWII)

Leg Modifier increased to 0.9x, up from 0.85x.

Submachine Guns

Weapon Adjustments

AMR9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 meters, up from 10.67.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.

FJX Horus

Max Damage Range decreased to 8.63 meters, down from 10.16.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.27 meters, down from 20.32.

Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.91 meters, down from 30.48.

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.

Superi 46

Decreased movement speed to 4.9m/s, down from 5m/s.

Decreased crouched movement speed to 1.9m/s, down from 2m/s.

Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 5.9m/s.

Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.4m/s, down from 3.6m/s.

WSP-9

Legs Modifiers decreased to .9x, down from 1x.

The WSP-9 is a great longer range SMG option, but we wanted to ensure you need to be more accurate with your shots to hit the intended TTK.

Minibak (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 26, up from 21.

Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 meters, up from 8.38.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 19.05.

Lower Torso Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from .95x.

PDSW 528 (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 22.

VEL-46 (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20.

Min damage increased to 16, up from 15.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Vaznev-9k (MWII)

Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25.

Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20.

Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 meters, up from 8.89.

Light Machine Guns

Weapon Adjustments

Bruen Mk9

Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 31.75.

Holger 26

Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

The Holger 26 was a dominant long range choice this past season and while we want to keep it a viable long range option, it was slightly overperforming. This change makes it so you have to be a bit more accurate to get that intended TTK.

Pulemyot 762

Max Damage Range increased to 34.29 meters, up from 27.94.

Upper and Lower Arm Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

TAQ Eradicator

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 24.

Max Damage Range increased to 39.37 meters, up from 33.02.

TAQ Evolvere

Leg Modifier increased to 1.07x, up from 1x.

Shotguns

Weapon Adjustments

Reclaimer 18

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage dealt to enemies in both fire types.

Semi-auto Increased rate of fire to 200rpm, up from 182rpm.



KV Broadside (MWII)

JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit Decreased vertical recoil by 20%.



Handguns

Weapon Adjustments

COR-45

Decreased rate of fire to 240rpm, down from 375rpm.

XRK v6 Match Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire to 264rpm, down from 438rpm.

XRK v21 Heavy Match Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire to 272rpm, down from 545rpm.



Melee

Weapon Adjustments

Sledgehammer

Decreased movement speed by 22%.

Decreased heavy swing melee range to 3.2 meters, down from 5.3.

UI/UX

Dynamic Gas Mask Overlay Quality of Life The gas mask overlay will now fade in and out depending if you’re in gas or not This way, players can equip the gas mask at any time without having their vision impacted.

Quality of Life

Reinforcement Flare Quality of Life We added a reminder in the HUD whenever your squad mate is eliminated and you have a reinforcement flare available.

Quality of Life

Infil Parachute Added the “Parachute Camera Perspective” setting to the Console graphics menu. The setting allows players to change between first and third person view while parachuting during the initial infil.



Plate Carriers The “Stow” prompet now appears properly when looking at a Plate Carrier loot card.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing the “Find a Party” feature from functioning properly.

Fixed several issues causing crashes and errors.

Fixed an issue causing vehicle icons to be larger than intended on the minimap and tac-map.

Fixed an issue in Plunder preventing the downed icon from appearing in the killfeed.

Fixed an issue causing the backup pistol to remain in the players hands while entering a boat.

Fixed an issue preventing the Specialist Perk pack from updating the “Currently Holding” section in the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue causing the player to get booted to the main menu while in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue causing a player to be kicked out of a Private Match lobby when looking at a player profile.