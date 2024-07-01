Call of Duty: Warzone Report Sheds Light on Verdansk Return

A new report has shed light on when Call of Duty: Warzone will bring back Verdansk, which is the battle royale game's original map. In late 2023, it was first reported that Verdansk was set to come back to Warzone with a release of the locale set to come about in 2024 not long after what is now known to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. And while Verdansk will still be eventually heading to Warzone once again, its arrival might be a bit later than once thought.

According to Insider Gaming, Verdansk is set to release in "early 2025" for Call of Duty: Warzone. Previously, Activision was targeting a release window of December 2024 for this re-release of Verdansk but it seems that this window will be missed. It's not known why such a delay for Verdansk will be happening, but it could be as simple as Activision choosing to bring back the beloved location at a time that would see more players jumping in.

Elsewhere in the report, it was said that Activision wants Verdansk to come back Warzone after seeing how well Fortnite OG did. Launched late in 2023, Fortnite OG was a limited-time game mode that featured the original Fortnite map and many of its original weapons. This proved to be the most popular mode that Epic Games had ever released as Fortnite soon after broke its all-time concurrent player counts. Clearly, Activision is hoping that it can tap into this same nostalgia for Warzone by adding Verdansk once again.

For now, it's still not known what Call of Duty: Warzone will have in store for the remainder of 2024. This past week, the game's Season 4 Reloaded update went live which added a ton of new content and meta changes. Season 5 of Warzone is now on the horizon and will eventually lead up to the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is set to roll out in October. Once BO6 arrives, major changes are also expected to hit Warzone, but we'll have to continue waiting to see more of what this will look like.