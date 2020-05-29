Call of Duty: Warzone Update Finally Adds Duos

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has finally added Duos Mode to the game, something Call of Duty fans have been asking Infinity Ward for weeks. The new addition comes part of a larger playlist update released today by the aforementioned Infinity Ward, plus Raven Software, the other developer on the free-to-play battle royale game.

In addition to Duos, Solos, Trios, and Quads all remain available. Further, Plunder Quads is also still available on all platforms. Meanwhile, alongside the new playlist update, Infinity Ward and Raven Software have launched Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression, all of which will be live for a limited time through the weekend.

Infinity Ward doesn't say why it's doing this, but it's probably because the new season is right around the corner, so this is your last chance to level up the Battle Pass and get what you need to get done for Season 3.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long Duos will be in the game. It could be a permanent addition, but it could also be a temporary one. Unfortunately, neither aforementioned party discloses this information, suggesting it may the former. In the past, Infinity Ward and Raven Software have added other modes to the game, but they turned out to only be temporary additions. However, given the demand of Duos, it's hard to imagine it going away anytime soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

