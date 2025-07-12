One of the Best Nintendo Switch Horror Games Only $4 for 48 Hours

One of the best horror games on Nintendo Switch is only $4.49 for a limited time via the Nintendo eShop. More specifically, this Nintendo eShop deal is only available until July 14, after this the 70 percent discount will expire and the Nintendo Switch game will revert back to its normal price point. There is currently no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, but the horror game is playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the Nintendo Switch game itself, it is a 2017 release from Acid Wizard Studio, though it did not come to Nintendo Switch until 2019. To date, this is the only release from the studio, and it was a good one. For those who have not connected the dots, the Nintendo Switch game in question is Darkwood.

On Metacritic, Darkwood has an 80, which is a very solid score, but user reviews suggest this is underselling the horror game. For example, on Steam Darkwood has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a Steam game can earn. This is thanks to a whopping 95 percent of 19,464 user reviews rating the game positively.

“Darkwood is a challenging survival horror that does not rely on jump scares,” reads an official description of the Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop, for those unfamiliar with the game. “Craft weapons, prepare traps, fortify hideouts – you will explore and scavenge the eerie forests of the Soviet Bloc by day, then hunker down in your hideout at night. With nightmarish forces corrupting the woods, wait and pray for the sun to come up the next morning. Wade through the grueling, bizarre world of Darkwood and delve into the creepiest secrets of its inhabitants to escape the infested land before it destroys your body and consumes your mind.”

Play video

Those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED looking to take advantage of this Nintendo eShop deal should also be prepared to fork over 3.2 GB of space to download the game. In turn, you get a survival horror game that is roughly 20 hours long or closer to 30 hours if you factor in side content. And then completionists will want to add another 10 hours onto this.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch eShop deals like this one — click here.