Friday the 13th: The Game Is Making an SDCC Appearance Months After the Game Shut Down

At the end of 2024, Friday the 13th: The Game went dark. The video game translation of the popular slasher franchise let gamers play Jason or one of his victims. It paid brilliant, spot-on homage to its source material, making it a favorite among fans. Alas, it was plagued with legal disputes from soon after its launch. Eventually, the questions over franchise rights led to Friday the 13th: The Game going offline entirely. Since then, fans have been hopeful it might one day be revived.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Friday the 13th fans can’t quite give up on the beloved, now-dead game. And some recent developments suggest it, much like Jason himself, could well return from beyond the grave. A May 2025 press release about the future of the Friday the 13th franchise explicitly mentioned the game as part of ongoing plans to expand the Jason Vorhees universe. With the game currently entirely unplayable, that led many to hope that Horror, Inc. could bring back its game.

Friday the 13tH: The Game was a hit. Now it’s gone.

The press release itself was to reveal that marketing company Striker Entertainment signed a partnership with Horror, Inc., the company that controls the rights to all things Jason Vorhees. But the announcement also explicitly mentioned Friday the 13th: The Game, along with the upcoming Crystal Lake streaming series. With that news, many assumed the return of the live-service game was only a matter of time. Many predicted that Friday the 13th would be the perfect date to announce the game’s return, waiting on the calendar to deliver the news.

Despite Being Delisted, Friday The 13th: The Game Releases New Collectible

The only actual Friday the 13th of 2025 came and went without a surprise resurrection. However, new info suggests that Friday the 13th: The Game is still front of mind for the franchise. Despite being unplayable and unpurchaseable, the game will be making an appearance at this year’s San Diego Comic Con.

Recently, IGN announced the Jason Universe panel at SDCC. This panel will be a look at all things Friday the 13th, showing off Horror Inc.’s plans for the future of Jason. Partly a celebration of franchise history and partly a look forward, reveals about upcoming projects could well be part of the plan. Nothing is confirmed for the return of Friday the 13th: The Game. However, according to IGN, a collectible based on the game is set to be revealed at the panel.

The last sentence of the article reads, “IGN can also reveal that NECA will be unveiling their new 7.6″ Ultimate Savini Action Figure at their SDCC booth (#3545), and this will actually be the first collectible based on 2017’s Friday the 13th: The Game.”

Will horror.inc answer fans’ call for the game to return?

Of course, a collectible isn’t a guarantee of anything. However, it would be a bit of a weird move to release this new collectible for a game the company has no plans of bringing back. It could just be part of capitalizing on fan enthusiasm for the franchise, but having something related to the game at the panel could be good news. What better way to encourage fans to buy a collectible than to also reveal that Friday the 13th: The Game is coming back?

The Jason Universe panel at SDCC takes place on Friday, July 25th. So, fans don’t have too long to wait to find out what, if anything, this new collectible could mean for the future of the currently-dead Friday the 13th: the Game.