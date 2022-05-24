Call of Duty: Warzone Update Adding New Fast Travel System

✖

Getting around Caldera can be a bit of a hassle, but Call of Duty: Warzone fans will soon have a much easier time thanks to a new fast travel system. Launching alongside this week's Classified Arms Reloaded update, the system will allow players to travel beneath the map using mine carts. There will be 14 access points in total, which will be indicated on the map with a silver "Vault Door" symbol. Seven of those access points will be the Nebula 5 bunkers, while the other seven will be small hatches. From there, players will be able to travel to the next access point.

A map featuring the 14 access points can be found below.

While the fast travel system will add a new dimension to the game, players will have to be strategic about its use! Players can travel to another destination, only to find enemies waiting in the wings. It will also be important to keep in mind whether a circle collapse is coming to an area before traveling there. A green light will let players know when it's safe to travel; according to Activision "anything else can mean potential danger." If the indicator is off and gas is coming through the vents, it means players will not be able to travel to that area of the map.

All in all, this seems like an exciting new addition to Call of Duty: Warzone, and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact it has. The fast travel system was developed by Toys for Bob, the team responsible for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Fans will get a chance to test things out for themselves when the Classified Arms Reloaded update releases on May 25th at 9 a.m. PT!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you interested in checking out Warzone's new fast travel system? What do you think of this new addition? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!