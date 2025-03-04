Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals First Look at Verdansk POIs

Call of Duty fans got bad news yesterday with the announcement that the next update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone has been delayed. Gamers have been following rumors that the next Warzone update will bring back the original Verdansk map, and this delay means waiting even longer for that rumor to become reality. Originally planned for March 20th, the next Call of Duty 6 and Warzone update will now arrive on April 3rd. While ActiVision still hasn’t formally confirmed that the Warzone update will bring back Verdansk, new leaks and a teaser in the recent post make it look more likely.

In the update regarding the delay for the next Warzone update, the official Call of Duty X account notes that there’s “more to come following Call of Duty: Warzone’s 5th anniversary next week…” The Warzone Verdansk update rumors largely centered on the fact that the game is celebrating a big anniversary, hitting five years on March 10th – just 10 days before the original date for the next major update. This teaser makes it look like Activision just might confirm the rumors ahead of the update’s actual release.

Call of duty Warzone

Along with that little teaser from Activision, recent leaks have revealed some potential POIs for the Verdansk map when it makes its reappearance. This latest leak makes players even more confident that a Verdansk return is coming for the 5-year anniversary of Warzone. Whether it will actually bring many of the game’s OG players back remains to be seen, especially given the list of leaked points of interest that suggests it might not be the Verdansk gamers remember.

The leak of potential Verdansk POIs comes from @HeyI’mAlaix, who originally shared the list of datamined names. Longtime Warzone fans will no doubt recognize several familiar locations from the 2020 map. However, some notable absences have players concerned that the return to Verdansk might not be everything they hope. Here is the full list of leaked POIs that will reportedly be in the Verdansk update when it potentially arrives on April 3rd with the next Warzone update:

Block 17

Block 23

Zhokov Boneyard

Boneyard

Gora Bridge

Grazna Bridge

Great Bridge

Karst Bridge

Coast

Krovnik Farmland

Gora Tunnel

Gora Village

Prison

Novi Grazna Hills

Jarvdinsk Spomenik

Lozoff Pass

Storage Town

Styr Memorial

Atlas Superstore

This list has some players eager for the Warzone update to hurry up and arrive. Iconic Verdansk map locations like Storage Town, Atlas Superstore, and Prison have some gamers ready to make their return to Warzone. But for others, this list raises questions about whether it will actually be the same as the 2020 map. As one player put it, “Am I tripping or that doesn’t sound like OG Verdansk?”

A Screenshot of the warzone verdansk map

Notably, the list of leaked potential POIs appears to be missing a few critical locations, including the Quarry and Hospital. Others are worried they might be changing the names of the original map locations, even if they’re actually still there. That said, it’s important to note that this is a leak, not a confirmed list of POIs. It’s possible that the list is incomplete and those missing locations will actually be there when and if the Verdansk map returns in Warzone. There’s also the chance that the names players see on the actual in-game map don’t perfectly match how they’re referenced in code.

At any rate, gamers will be waiting a bit longer than expected to see whether the Warzone Verdansk rumors are true. The update, originally scheduled for March 20th, will now arrive on April 3rd. Given that the Warzone anniversary itself is on March 20th, it’s quite possible that Activision will share more details about their big plans sooner.