Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Bringing Back Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular modes in the Call of Duty series, bringing the iconic series’ gameplay to a battle royale mode with huge maps and player numbers. Activision rotates what map players will launch in, but there have been some fan favorites throughout the years. One of these is Verdansk, which was initially leaked to be returning to Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision confirmed this, but the date when players could return to Verdansk was still up in the air, however, recent leaks point to an expected release date.

According to known and credible leaker, TheGhostofHope, Verdansk would return to Call of Duty: Warzone during season 3. Initially, fans expected Verdansk to return during season 2 in December 2024, but was then delayed to Spring 2025. It remains to be seen whether or not these leaks are true, but fans are excited about returning to Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone. Going by previous season lengths of about three and half months, fans expect Verdansk to return to Call of Duty: Warzone in mid-April.

It’s important to note that these are leaks, and may not be true. While Activision has confirmed the return of Verdansk to Call of Duty: Warzone, fans should note they have been somewhat vague with specifics. While leaks point to a season 3 release, there is no guarantee this is true until official word is given.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, Verdasnk is the capital of Kastovia and has seen various versions throughout the years. With Verdansk’s return, players are hoping it will have a similar effect to Epic Games bringing back the OG Fortnite map. Verdansk has a special place in fans’ hearts, having been featured in multiple Call of Duty campaigns and being a major Call of Duty: Warzone map.

While some are excited to return to the Verdansk map in Call of Duty: Warzone, others have pointed out Activision’s inability to deal with hackers and cheaters. Some believe updating Call of Duty: Warzone is pointless until something is done about the issues plaguing the game, with many refusing to play the game anymore.

Fans have demanded Activision do something about the bugs, hackers, cheats, and false bans. With luck, Activision will take this to heart and do something about these issues, hopefully, to coincide with the release of Verdansk. Fixing the problems and launching the old map will have a huge effect and likely bring back many old players and new players.

Still, Verdansk was a major reason for Call of Duty: Warzone taking off. The map and the free-to-play launch of Call of Duty: Warzone saw the series reach new heights and mark some of its greatest achievements. If anything can bring in players to the series, it is bringing back Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk.