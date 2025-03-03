Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Delayed

The new season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone was expected to be released sometime this month, but that will no longer be the case. Today, Activision announced that Season 3 has officially been pushed back until April 3rd. According to an announcement made on Call of Duty’s official X/Twitter account, the developers are “taking the time to deliver a great experience.” At this time, further details have not been revealed.

Hard as it is to believe, Call of Duty: Warzone will celebrate its fifth anniversary on March 10th. The game arrived back in 2020, and has become a staple of the franchise ever since. In the announcement for the delay, Activision noted that there will be “more to come following Call of Duty: Warzone’s 5th anniversary next week.” Current rumors suggest that the new season of Call of Duty: Warzone will see the long-awaited return of Verdansk, the game’s original map. Given that, and how much the map means to a lot of the Warzone community, the game’s anniversary seems like the perfect opportunity to make things official.

the new season of call of duty is now arriving on april 3rd

So far, reception to the delay has been largely mixed. That’s to be expected for this type of thing, of course. On one hand, the extra time could result in a more polished experience. Fans often get frustrated when bugs pop up in Call of Duty games, and some extra development time could help to alleviate any potential problems. However, fans are still understandably disappointed that they’ll have to wait longer for this new content to arrive. Even if the move ends up being for the best, fans can’t be blamed for wanting to jump into the new content sooner, rather than later.

It’s possible Activision could ease the wait a little bit by offering a drip feed of new information over the next 4 weeks. That’s not nearly as exciting as having the content available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Call of Duty: Warzone, but it would make the wait feel less arduous. It’s possible that was part of the plan anyway, but hopefully we’ll see some teasers strung out over the next few weeks. Activision is actually pretty good at that sort of thing, as we’ve seen with all the teases for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 of late!

Whatever happens, fans will just have to wait patiently for Season 3 to begin. At the end of the day, April 3rd is just a month away, and most gamers have dealt with much worse delays over the years. If Actvision and its development teams can take this extra time to deliver a terrific experience, most fans should quickly forget about the extra time that was required.

Are you excited for the new season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone? How do you feel about this delay?