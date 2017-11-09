Call of Duty WWII: How To Level Up Fast, Easy XP

Now that Call of Duty: WWII is available now for players to get in and enjoy the different areas of the game the popular FPS has to offer, it’s time to get into the nitty gritty of the gameplay and make the most out of the play experience. Whether your fancy is the Zombie mode, the intense single-player campaign, or you just like wrecking noobs on mutliplayer – it never hurts to go in a little more prepared. Because of this, we’ve got a simple 1,2,3 guide on how to be more efficient when garnering XP.

Unlike previous titles in the Call of Duty franchise, WWII offers quite a few different ways to fast-roll that XP grind. A few of the easier ways to do it includes boosts found in supply drops, as well as just simply playing the game; WWII offers XP for just about anything, but this isn’t about that – it’s about how to earn experience faster. Here are three ways to maximise your play time to be the best, and get the best loot.

Play Kill Confirmed

Kill Confirmed is our favourite way of getting through that ranking grind quickly. The XP points are noticeably higher than other modes. By racking up kills in this particular mode, each one is rated at 50 XP points but players can pick up the tag and earn an additional 75 XP. For the more skilled players that can bag and tag, this makes each kill potentially work 125 XP – even more if you manage to find the ones lying around that were never claimed.

This tip for leveling faster, because of the nature of the mode itself and how to achieve it, is for the more skilled FPS players. In order to bag and tag successfully, you need to be able to be aware of your surroundings in-game and constantly be on the move in order to accomplish this effectively and rank up that XP to its highest potential.

For those that don’t feel confident enough running and gunning, or are new to the FPS scene, don’t worry – we’ve got your covered.

Orders and Contracts

An easy way to gain a lot of XP at once is completing weekly Orders every time a player logs. By completing these Orders, player can gain quite a few rewards including bonus XP and other in-game boosts. Players can also see the rewards before they accept new Orders to see if it’s even worth it. For those on the XP grind, we recommend simply choosing the ones that offer XP boosts.

Contracts, on a much smaller scale, can also offer a steady XP income – but these are a little bit tougher for those wanting a more smooth sailing grind. Contracts also require investing in Armory Credits, but Contracts do focus more on XP rewards verses supply drops so it is a more localised means to gaining XP.

Challenges

This should be a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how many players bypass Challenges. By completing certain Challenges, especially the camo ones, XP can be earned very quickly. This is also a great way to fast track XP because it can be tailored to the player’s style. You can focus on the weapon portions of the challenges, or the more brutal ones to show your worth on the battlefield. Either way, it’s very straight forward.

Pick a challenge, follow the directions. It’s that simple. If a challenge states you need to make “efficient kills” by killing X amount of enemies with a single bullet, you do just that. Very easy, very simple – yet very “challenge”ing. Challenges offer a great way to earn XP while also honing in your skills on this particular platform.

There are other ways to grind, like taking on Epic variants or playing Hardcore, but the three mentioned above are simple and effective. Now that you’ve got a little more direction, it’s time to go out there and show other players what you’ve got. Call of Duty: WWII is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.