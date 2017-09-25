Call Of Duty: WWII’s PC Open Beta Is Ready For Pre-Load

This coming weekend, PC owners will finally get a chance to hit the battlefield with the long-awaited Call of Duty: WWII Open Beta, which is set to go all weekend long.

For those of you that can't wait, the beta is now available for pre-load, so you can head here and go ahead and get your desktop or laptop computer ready for the battle.

If you need a reminder, here are the specs that are necessary to get the game running on your computer:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12 GB RAM

HDD: 25 GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 @ 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

As for the content that will be available in the beta, here's the rundown, straight from the developers at Sledgehammer Games:

Maps – Pointe du Hoc, Ardennes Forest Gibraltar Aachen

– War – Operation Breakout

– Operation Breakout Modes – Team Deathmatch, Domination Hardpoint Kill Confirmed

– Divisions – Five Divisions: Infantry Expeditionary Airborne Armored Mountain Division

– Five Divisions: Progression– Level Starts at 1; Level Cap will increase to level 35 over the weekend.

The developer has also noted that there will be a reward for all of those that take part in the beta, in the form of an exclusive Beta Combat Pack that will unlock once the final game releases in a couple of months.

"Beta participants will experience the all-new War Mode where players compete against each other in objective-based, team gameplay. As a critical stress test of our systems, the Beta will also enlist players in fast-paced, grounded Call of Duty action on maps set in World War II locations such as Pointe du Hoc and the Ardennes Forest. Team up with your friends to compete in fan-favorite modes such as TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, and more," the company noted.

So there you have it – all the more reason to have fun in the beta this weekend, which goes from September 29th at 10:00 AM PDT through October 2nd at 10:00 AM PDT.

Call of Duty: WWII arrives on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.