Capcom’s Biggest Series Got Its Wildest Game 5 Years Ago Today

Capcom has no shortage of incredible franchises. Over the years, it has built a strong portfolio thanks to Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and other supporting IPs. 2026 is primed to be its best year yet, thanks to several titles, including the return of Onimusha. Throughout the years, each of these franchises has evolved, experimented, and expanded its scope. But a major shake-up occurred with one of Capcom’s most important franchises five years ago today.

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Resident Evil started as a slow-paced survival horror game filled with zombies and fixed camera angles, but eventually evolved into one of gaming’s most versatile horror series. The franchise has experimented with action, psychological horror, co-op shooters, and even first-person gameplay, all while somehow maintaining its identity. Then came Resident Evil Village, which released on May 7th, 2021. Even by the standards of this famously bizarre franchise, it felt completely unhinged in the best possible way.

Resident Evil Village Fully Embraced Its Weird Side

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There was a time when Resident Evil was a fairly grounded horror game, but it slowly leaned into the absurd. Even the original games featured giant snakes, mutant sharks, secret underground labs, and villains transforming into monsters after injecting themselves with experimental viruses. The difference with Resident Evil Village is that it stopped pretending otherwise and fully embraced the chaos: vampires, werewolves, mutated fish monsters, gothic castles, and giant mutant babies all collided into one in this iconic horror experience.

The game throws players into a snowy European village filled with folklore-inspired monsters that feel completely different from the traditional zombie outbreaks fans were used to. Werewolves alone already pushed the series in a new direction, but then the game introduced vampire nobles, puppet horrors, and bizarre body horror creatures that looked closer to gothic fantasy than science fiction horror. It gave me Bloodborne vibes, and I initially thought the shift was too extreme.

But once I actually played it, the tone clicked immediately. What makes this even more impressive is that the game still feels unmistakably like Resident Evil. Resource management, exploration, puzzle solving, and tense encounters remain at the center of the experience. The monsters may be different, but the DNA of the series is still there. Capcom shook up its biggest series and took it in a new direction while managing to honor what fans loved about it since the very beginning. Five years later, it still stands as one of the boldest games in the franchise.

Lady Dimitrescu Became an Instant Icon

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Before Resident Evil Village even released, Lady Dimitrescu had already become one of the most talked-about gaming characters in years. Her reveal exploded online almost instantly, and Capcom clearly realized they had stumbled onto something special. What made Lady Dimitrescu so effective was not just her design, although the towering vampire aesthetic certainly helped. She also perfectly represented the game’s blend of elegance and horror. Walking through Castle Dimitrescu while hearing her stalk the halls created some of the game’s most memorable moments.

I think part of why she resonated so strongly is that she felt different from most modern horror antagonists. There is a theatrical quality to her character that fits perfectly with Resident Evil’s campier side. She is intimidating, but also charismatic and strangely entertaining to watch. Compared to Mr. X and Nemesis, Lady Dimitrescu was a breath of fresh air. It also helped that Capcom gave her an appealing design, even if it did hide her true horror.

Even now, five years later, she remains one of the franchise’s most recognizable modern characters. That is impressive considering how many iconic villains the series already has. Capcom clearly understood her popularity as well, heavily featuring her in marketing and promotional material long after the game launched. The funniest part is that Lady Dimitrescu only represents a portion of the overall game. But that portion is incredibly memorable thanks to both Lady D and her daughters.

The Most Action Packed Resident Evil in Years

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While Resident Evil 7 leaned heavily into claustrophobic survival horror, Resident Evil Village pushed the series back toward action. Ammunition is more plentiful, combat encounters are larger, and Ethan Winters feels far more capable this time around. That shift worked surprisingly well because the game constantly escalates. One moment you are carefully exploring abandoned houses, and the next you are fighting giant monsters with explosives and sniper rifles. It reminded me a lot of Resident Evil 4 in how it balances tension with spectacle.

I especially appreciated how varied the pacing felt. Every major area introduces completely different mechanics and horror themes. House Beneviento strips away combat almost entirely in favor of psychological horror, while later sections become massive action set pieces. That variety keeps the experience fresh from beginning to end. At the same time, the increased action did create some divisive reactions among fans. Some players preferred the slower horror focus of Resident Evil 7, while others loved the return to larger-scale combat.

Personally, I think Village succeeds because it understands how ridiculous it is and fully commits to entertaining the player. Five years later, I still do not think there has been another horror game quite like it. Few franchises could jump from grounded survival horror to vampire castles and giant mutant monsters without completely losing their identity. Resident Evil Village remains one of the boldest entries in Capcom’s legendary horror franchise, and it proved that Resident Evil is still willing to take major risks nearly thirty years later.

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