This Long-Awaited Game From the Developers of Shovel Knight Is Finally Releasing

A long-awaited game from the developers of Shovel Knight has finally gotten a release date, and it’s happening soon. Yacht Club Games published the first Shovel Knight in 2014, and the independent game studio has continued to release expansions and spin-offs in the years since. The studio’s last release, Shovel Knight Dig, was released in 2022, which just so happens to be the same year that Yacht Club Games announced its next IP. That game has been in development ever since, with little more than an announcement teaser reaching the public, but that’s finally changing.

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On May 6, 2026, Yacht Club Games revealed that Mina the Hollower would release on May 29, 2026. While that’s somewhat short notice, which is great for gamers anxious to get their hands on it, the release date was a long time coming. ComicBook first reported on the game’s reveal back in February 2022, when the studio shared some details on X. At the time, the game was described as “a bone-chilling action adventure featuring classic gameplay & an 8-bit aesthetic in the style of the GBC, but refined for the modern era.” After years of waiting, Mina the Hollower is finally being released.

Mina the Hollower Will Release on May 29, 2026

Image courtesy of Yacht Club Games

Mina the Hollower has a much darker tone than Shovel Knight, so while it embraces the same graphic style popularized during the 8-bit era, it’s a very different game. The horror-themed adventure game incorporates RPG mechanics, similar to those in , that govern the leveling system. The player takes control of the whip-wielding Mina, who sets out on an adventure throughout Tenebrous Isle. She goes there after its generators are taken offline and must defeat all manner of monsters that try to halt her progress.

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Several inspirations are driving the game’s development, including the overall Zelda franchise and its top-down perspective, Castlevania, and others. It leans heavily into horror, thanks to the many monsters running about the island. Mina can burrow underground, an interesting mechanic that aids with all manner of obstacles, including combat and puzzle-solving. Tenebrous Isle features plenty of dungeons and places to explore as you guide Mina through the game’s narrative. Unfortunately, most of the details surrounding Mina the Hollower aren’t available, as Yacht Club Games is holding some stuff back before the game is published.

Mina the Hollower began as a Kickstarter campaign that was successfully funded back in 2022. The first people who learned of the game’s release date were its backers on Kickstarter. That information was finally revealed to the rest of the world, and Mina the Hollower will be released in fewer than three weeks as of writing. The game is dropping on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, so there are numerous options for players of all types at a cost of $19.99

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