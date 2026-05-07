Ubisoft Game Returns to Sale for First Time After Delisting 11 Years Ago

A Ubisoft game has returned to sale for the first time after being delisted 11 years ago. The game in question was delisted in 2015, but released in 2010. So, this return 16 years later after its original release is a surprise to say the least. In fact, it’s very rare for a game to be delisted for over a decade and then randomly return. And it’s not returning via Ubisoft, which has sold the publishing rights to the game in the process.

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As you may know, 2010 was one of the great years in gaming, headlined by the likes of Red Dead Redemption, Mass Effect 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Super Mario Galaxy 2, God of War III, Halo Reach, and, of course, Call of Duty: Black Ops. If you forgot that developer Eugen Systems and publisher Ubisoft released real-time strategy game R.U.S.E. in 2010, we don’t blame you. Not because the strategy game was a bad game. On the contrary, it was a very solid release, but it was no doubt not a marquee release 16 years ago. It’s back, though.

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A Forgotten Ubisoft Game

Technically, the game was never totally gone until 2024 because it had remained available on the Xbox 360 until it was delisted two years ago, but long before this, in 2015, it was removed from Steam and PS3. And in 2026, there was no reason to expect it to return to the digital PC storefront, but it has, and now Eugen Systems owns the game, which was a new, standalone release in 2010 that has never been followed up on.

For those curious about checking out the PC game, which boasts a 78 on Metacritic, it is currently available for $30. And PC users seem excited to have it back, because it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” recent user review score, thanks to a 98% approval rating. Not only has the game returned, but it and its DLC are all free to keep for anyone who previously owned them. Meanwhile, it has returned with full Steam Deck support.

As you may know, the game was originally delisted due to some expiring licenses involving various military items in the game. It is unclear what has changed in this regard to facilitate the PC game’s return.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.