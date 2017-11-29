Call of Duty: WWII Players Using This Prestige Exploit Are Getting Banned

Call of Duty: WWII players who have been making use of an exploit involving the prestige system might be met with a nasty surprise the next time they try to log in and play.

After the most recent update, some players have already begun reporting that Sledgehammer is bringing down the banhammer on their accounts if it was found that they abused an exploit that allowed them to up their prestige level with minimal effort. The exploit allowed players to prestige even if the option wasn’t available to them yet, so if you saw other players in your leaderboards with some insane prestige levels, this exploit likely had something to do with that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One user in particular already provided details of his ban after he uses the exploit. Posting on Reddit, the player said that he’d received a 48-hour ban and fessed up to using the exploit. Most commenters seemed pretty happy with the ban being levied against the player, though the player was accepting of the punishment since a known exploit was being used.

The exploit in question that’s now been patched was fairly easy to reproduce as the Redditor explained in a follow-up comment to his post.

“Long story short- go to division prestige, hold Square and as soon as the bar fills up, press Triangle and X at the same time,” the player said. “This will keep the prestige screen up but allows you to move. Then walk over to the General and prestige”

But according to Sledgehammer Games’ Michael Condrey, the 48-hour ban that exploiters are being greeted with might be just the start of the punishment. Condrey responded to a statement about the bans by simply saying that those using the exploit might receive a lengthier ban.

Longer — M.Condrey in WWII (@MichaelCondrey) November 29, 2017

One part of the tweet that wasn’t clarified was the reset statement though. Condrey didn’t mention if those using the exploit would have their rank reset and the personal account of being banned didn’t mention a reset, but that’ll be determined once the ban is lifted and banned players can once again play.