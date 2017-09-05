Call Of Duty: WWII’s Supply Drops Will Not Boost Gameplay Performance

While Call of Duty: WWII has a lot of features that fans are looking forward to, some have been concerned about the supply drops and weapon variants that are coming to the multiplayer portion of the game, wondering if they would provide any kind of boost to players that were looking to "play to win."

But that's not the way that Sledgehammer Games wants things to go down. In a recent Reddit AMA with the development team, studio co-founder Michael Condrey and others cleared the air on a number of topics. Among them, the supply drops and weapon variants were addressed…and will not boost performance. Instead, they'll simply act as cosmetic perks in the game.

Condrey noted, "Yes. All weapon variants and gear variants in Call of Duty: WWII supply drops are cosmetic only, so there are no stat-based variants in play. We're also offering players Collections and Collection Bounties, giving a direct path for our community to earn items through all modes of multiplayer and Headquarters play."

So there you have it – the idea of paying to get boosts within the game is merely a pipe dream, in favor of things that players can alter on their characters in terms of look. This should no doubt soothe a few players who have been burned by this in previous Call of Duty games, where players could pick up stat-based weapon and gear variants with in-game purchases.

Call of Duty: WWII releases on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.