Call of Duty: WWII The Resistance Event Begins Soon

With the upcoming DLC on the way for Call of Duty: WWII players, the first major event is also slated to drop soon for fans of the hit FPS to enjoy. The Resistance Event will be officially kicking off next week offering themed drops, double XP, and tons more.

The Resistance goes into full effect on January 23rd until February 27th for all major platforms. For more of what’s in story, such as the new division, game modes, and new gear, check out the quick recap below:

New Division:

The Resistance is an all-new playable and permanent Division added to multiplayer, available to all players, starting on January 23. This Division focuses on the element of surprise and close-quarters combat.

Once fully-leveled up, Resistance skills will include a Pistol Tactical Knife combo, the ability to scramble nearby enemy mini-maps, an additional pistol attachment, and a mini-map indicator in the direction of nearby hostiles. The Resistance Division also includes a new pistol, which can be used by all Divisions, the 9mm SAP pistol.

New Game Modes:

In addition to Gun Game, which will be returning during The Resistance, players can enjoy two new Call of Duty: WWII game modes as well.

Demolition: Continuing with the Resistance theme, Demolition is a spin on Search & Destroy with respawns available. Faster-paced and more accessible, this classic favorite will return for two weeks during The Resistance.

Prop Hunt: This new fan-favorite game mode also makes its debut in Call of Duty: WWII, as players will have the opportunity to hide in plain site as objects, while the enemy team hunts them down.

New Gear:

The Resistance signifies the return of Captain Butcher, and this time he has returned from aiding the Resistance on the front lines. He has an all-new Resistance-themed look, and has brought some new gear secured by these freedom fighters back with him. With new promotions and contracts, Captain Butcher is back to help players get their hands on new loot and survive on the front lines.

New Weapons:

In addition to new Collections of Resistance-styled gear, players can also obtain new weapons via Orders from Major Howard. These include a new assault rifle: the Volkssturmgewehr, the Orso: a new SMG, and a new melee weapon: the Combat Knife.

Free Supply Drops:

The Resistance will also provide some free loot for your loadout. Players can receive a free Resistance Supply Drop every week during The Resistance, simply by logging in. Players can earn a total of five Resistance Supply Drop by logging in during each week of the event, and note that free Supply Drops do not carry over, so you must log in to redeem them each week.

(via Activision)