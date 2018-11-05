‘Call of Duty’ Wants You To Win a Motorcycle and Ride With Josh Duhamel

Even though Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the “hot” title in the series, we shouldn’t forget about last year’s Call of Duty: WWII, which left a strong mark in its own right. And it’s with that game that Activision, teaming up with Omaze, has announced a new giveaway that could give you the ride of a lifetime.

The Call of Duty Endowment Twitter page posted the details below, in which one lucky bidder will win a limited edition WWII replica Indian Scout motorcycle. Not only that, but you’ll get to take to eat lunch and take a ride with one of the stars of Call of Duty: WWII, Josh Duhamel!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video below has Duhamel explaining how you can enter to win, with all donations from the program going to Call of Duty Endowment.

“Have you ever had that dream where you fly to Los Angeles, meet up with Josh Duhamel and then he gives you the keys to one of six limited-edition Indian Scout World War II motorcycles?” Duhamel asks in the video. “Well, good news!

“I’m here to make your wildly specific dream come true.”

We then get a good look at the bike and, yeah, this thing would look really cool in our garage.

The contest is good for an entrant and a friend, so you can take your best Call of Duty buddy (or your girlfriend/boyfriend, if you prefer) to go riding into the sunset with everyone’s favorite Transformers star.

To win, simply visit this Omaze page and choose how many entries you want in the contest, going from 100 entries for $10 all the way to 25,000 entries for $2,500 — in case you really, really like Duhamel. The contest is going through December 17, with the winner set to be announced on January 8, 2019.

Good luck. Maybe you’ll finally get the ride of your dreams!

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.