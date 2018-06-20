Call of Duty: WWII United Front DLC Confirmed, First Details

Just a couple of days after we found a product listing for it, Activision has confirmed the next downloadable content pack for Call of Duty: WWII. And it’s a doozy for fans.

United Front will be making its debut on PlayStation 4 starting on June 26, with Xbox One and PC releases to follow later this summer. The pack comes with three new multiplayer maps, along with a new War Mode mission and a fresh Nazi Zombies experience. (Well, fresh as Zombies can be, anyway.)

Per this PlayStation Blog post, “United Front includes three new Multiplayer maps: Market Garden, Monte Cassino, and Stalingrad. United Front also features a new War Mode mission: Operation Supercharge, as well as a fresh Nazi Zombies experience, where four new heroes are sent across three distinct locations to transport and defend the final pieces of Emperor Barbarossa’s sword.”

You can see the trailer for the new DLC pack above.

Here are some more details about the maps you can expect in the game:

The Multiplayer Maps

Market Garden

“The Market Garden in Call of Duty: WWII is set against the backdrop of Operation Market Garden, one of the largest airborne operations in the European Theatre. This is where you will fight off the Axis advances to try and maintain control of an Allied mansion base.

Set in the Netherlands, this map brings intense tight-quarters combat with gunfights waiting around every corner. What was once an opulent mansion is now in war-torn shambles as flames begin to overtake the structure. In the distance, you can see and hear bombs dropping, while all around you is the evidence of the war.

From the Allied fighter plane downed in the river, to the makeshift field hospital in one of the outbuildings, the team at Sledgehammer Games has put extra care and detail in immersing players into an authentic scene from this moment in the War.”

Monte Cassino

“Join the Italian campaign in Monte Cassino. Nestled below a mountaintop monastery, this war-torn village offers rich verticality with rooftop vantage points and sneaky flank paths along the cliffs.”

Stalingrad

“Stalingrad, based on the largest confrontation in World War II history, features two main bases located on opposite sides of a war-torn city. Snipers can focus on securing key perches to control the map’s center, while run-and-gunners can sneak through the underground sewers to flank behind enemy lines.”

War Operation and The Tortured Path

Operation Supercharge

“Named after the Second Battle of El Alamein, Field Marshal Montgomery and the Allied Forces pushed the Germans and Italians to retreat from their last significant defensive position in southern Tunisia. In this all new mission, the Allies airdrop into Tunisia and push into a Nazi-occupied village to capture key supplies, then cripple the enemy by detonating a key transport bridge. They then make the final knock-out blow by capturing entrenched Axis fortifications.”

Nazi Zombies: The Tortured Path

“The Allied forces are crumbling under the relentless advance of the Final Reich. General Rideau decides to take one last, dangerous gambit: to personally lead a small, unmarked caravan across the 2,000 miles of smoldering, infested land that stand between Berlin and the Allied-controlled port of Malaga. From there, he and his crew face a treacherous voyage across icy southern waters and U-boat blockades.

His mission? Transport the remaining pieces of Emperor Barbarossa’s legendary sword to the edge of the world. Uncover the lost forges of ancient Thule. Make the sword whole again… and deliver a final death to the Undying.”

The map pack will go for $14.99, or will be free if you already purchased the Season Pass. It’s well worth digging into, especially if you’re a fan of Call of Duty: WWII like us.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.