Activision Apologizes, Removes “Insensitive” Content From Call of Duty: Vanguard

Activision has released a statement apologizing for content in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies deemed insensitive to the Muslim community. According to Activision, the content — which showed a ripped-up copy of The Quran on the floor — was added by mistake, and has since been removed.

Activision didn’t go into details on how the content was “mistakenly included,” but it did note that it’s taking “immediate steps internally to address the situation to prevent such occurrences in the future.” What exactly this means, is unclear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Call of Duty is made for everyone. There was insensitive content to the Muslim community mistakenly included last week, and has since been removed from the game,” reads the statement. “It should never have appeared as it did in-game. We deeply apologize. We are taking immediate steps internally to address the situation to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. At the moment of publishing, it seems like the situation will now be handled behind closed doors, which means we likely won’t know what will come of the incident. That said, if we do learn what comes of this all, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on this year’s COD and the rest of the series — including the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation on Warzone, COD Mobile, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and COD 2022 — click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should there be ramifications for this mistake?