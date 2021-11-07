Call of Duty: Vanguard Apparently Has Hated Fortnite Feature

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and so far COD fans seem lukewarm on this year’s new installment. It’s too early to make any definitive claims about the game, but it looks destined to be a middle-of-the-road installment. In other words, it’s unlikely to be remembered alongside the great COD games, but it also won’t be remembered alongside the series’ few blemishes. That said, if you’ve been playing the game and noticed that aiming feels a little inaccurate compared to previous installments, it may be because the game is making use of a noticeable amount of bloom. What’s bloom? It refers to a mechanic that alters bullet spread, ultimately making guns less accurate. It’s a big, controversial talking point in Fortnite, and it seems like Vanguard may be the next game to divide fans with it.

As you would expect, Sledgehammer Games isn’t out and about talking about the mechanic, but TrueGameData — a reliable Call of Duty source — believes they have evidence of it in the game. That said, there’s been some pushback about whether or not it’s truly bloom or ADS bullet spread, which is used in COD Mobile and is similar, but also slightly different.

Right now, the data supporting this theory is in the early stages. In other words, while the video above is convincing, take all of this with a grain of salt.

As noted, Sledgehammer Games hasn’t addressed any of this with any type of comment, clarification, or insight. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

https://twitter.com/VincentMar30/status/1456967316734812178

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available worldwide via the PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.