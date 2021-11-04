Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Is Missing a Big Feature at Launch

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies will be missing a big feature when the full game officially launches tomorrow on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Many COD fans have already gotten their hands on this year’s installment, and many fans have already begun to dive into the game’s Zombies mode, which isn’t being developed by Sledgehammer Games like the rest of the game, but Treyarch Studios.

As many players have noticed, there’s no server-pause, a pretty big feature that is very inconvenient to not have. That said, it was missing from the launch of Black Ops Cold War Zombies, and it’s once again missing. According to Treyarch, the plan is to add sometime after launch. When this will happen, Treyarch doesn’t say, but it notes players should, in the meantime, “pull up the options menu to extend the timer” if they need to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“All Vanguard Zombies lobbies (Public, Private, and Solo) will run on dedicated servers starting at launch for the smoothest experience possible,” said Treyarch. “This will also result in shorter kick times for inactive players while we work on adding Server Pause as a post-launch feature, so be sure to pull up the options menu to extend the timer if you need a quick bio break.”

It’s unclear why this feature isn’t in the game, but its exclusion is going under the radar due to other ommissions and changes to the mode. For example, there’s been a lot of backlash over no round-based maps, a lack of challenges, and the Ring of Fire. That said, while many players aren’t happy with the state of the mode, many have also been praising the quality of content that is there.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on Call of Duty: Vanguard and all things COD — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.