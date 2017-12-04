Capcom Provides Details On This Year’s Capcom Cup Tournament

This weekend won’t just bring the PlayStation Experience to Anaheim, as Capcom has some big plans as well. That’s because, at the same time, around the same area, the publisher will be launching its Capcom Cup 2017 tournament, which will take place from Friday through Sunday, with the finals taking place at the PlayStation Experience event.

The event, in which a new Street Fighter V champion will be crowned and given the Capcom Cup trophy, along with a cash prize of $370,000, actually kicks off before PlayStation Experience does. It’ll begin on Friday, December 8th, at the Anaheim Hilton, where everyone is welcome to attend. From there, tournament play will continue through Saturday, December 9th, and then concluded at the Experience event (where a badge is required) on Sunday, the 10th.

Again, fans can check out the opening tournament play for free at the Hilton, but the finals will require entry into PlayStation Experience – although on-site registration is available for $40. In addition, those who feel spry enough to enter can do so, with an online entry fee of $20 for the Last Chance Qualifier. But you’d best hurry, as you only have through December 6th to enter.

Those of you that can’t make it in person will be able to watch the action online, through the official Capcom Fighters’ Twitch channel – so not to worry, as you won’t miss a thing!

If you’re headed down to PlayStation Experience this weekend, you’ll already have a lot to do, but make sure to stop by the Capcom Cup proceedings to see some of the best of the best go at it in Street Fighter V play!

Check out the trailer below, and get hype!

Street Fighter V is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.