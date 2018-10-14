Capcom States It Learned Its Lesson From ‘Street Fighter V’ Mistakes

While Capcom has had a pretty good run in gaming over the past few months, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t make mistakes. Many people still consider Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite to be a let-down, despite rumors that it’s planning to bring the series back in a huge way.

But before that, there was Street Fighter V. When the game launched back in February 2016, it garnered the ire of the fighting community as it was basically released incomplete. Eventually Capcom would release its components through free updates, but many players were simply angered by the fact that it was released as a broken title, with questionable server issues, bugs and, of course, missing content.

Through information provided by an integrated report for the year, EventHubs recently went into detail about how Capcom had learned its lesson from this mistake, eventually turning around the success of Street Fighter V with its updates, not to mention its Arcade Edition expansion, which released earlier this year.

The company noted how its growth and strategy are set to continue for the new year, especially with such releases as Resident Evil 2 Remake, Onimusha Warlords and Devil May Cry 5 coming out in the first three months alone.

But the company went into exquisite detail with Street Fighter, in a section entitled “Rebounding From Adversity: Combination of Ongoing Updates and eSports Significantly Grows User Base.” In it, it broke down how the company was disappointed in the launch of the game (alongside the fans) and how its improvements changed it for the better.

They noted that the game was “based on the development concept of (a) ‘reboot’ following a rethought approach to game creation aimed at enabling a wide range of users to play the game.” But things obviously didn’t go as planned.

They noted “several issues affect(ing) areas such as fight matchups and loading times, which resulted in an inability to provide a smooth gameplay experience.” As a result, it garnered a horrible 3.6 rating with users on Metacritic.

But then “we rebuilt the server environment from the ground up and carried out continuous updates to augment the game’s content, (and) we were able to provide a more complete product.”

Now the Metacritic store has risen dramatically, thanks to the Arcade Edition expansion, “restoring trust among fans and enabling brand recovery,” the company noted.

So what’s next then? “Going forward, we will engage in ongoing updates and are considering a strategic lowering of software and add-on content pricing to further grow the user base. Given the success of team league competitions in eSports, we will promote the full-fledged formation of leagues outside the North America region to acquire more new players.” There’s also a chance we could see another season of content next year, perhaps the most ambitious in the Street Fighter V brand to date.

We’re not sure if this will also affect Marvel vs. Capcom as well, but fingers crossed that we hear about future plans sooner rather than later.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to EventHubs for the details!)