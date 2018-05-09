Capcom Will Release Two Major Games Before April of Next Year

Monster Hunter: World, Capcom’s latest title, continues to soar in popularity and it’s no wonder why. The team has been absolutely dedicated to their promise of rich post-launch content, and they have yet to fall short yet. That being said, that doesn’t mean the vast RPG experience is their only focus – far from it.

Capcom has just recently revealed their plans regarding the current fiscal year. For those that may not know, that allotted time period ends on March 31st. Within their revelation, they touched on their upcoming strategy to dominate the charts – including two brand new releases.

In their initial strategy report, Capcom mentioned both new “major” IPs as well as making use of dormant IPs with a focus on remakes as well. This aims to extend longevity of certain titles, not unlike what they are currently doing with Monster Hunter: World. They also mentioned that a focus on digital downloads has been renewed for both current, past, and future titles.

The console side of the spectrum seems to be focusing heavily on both new games and remakes, which is becoming an increasingly popular trend in gaming today. In addition to the new games on the horizon, they also shared the incredible news that Monster Hunter: World has surprised 8 million copies world-wide, making it the company’s largest selling title to date.

With E3 right around the corner, it is possible we’ll be seeing at least one of these planned IPs at the showcase. We don’t know what these new titles will be as of right now, but if it’s anything like their previous releases, gamers will definitely win.

Monster Hunter World is currently available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. There is also a plan for a PC release this Fall, though a specific release date has not been given at this time. For more about the title that is currently dominating their attention:

“As a hunter of monsters, your adventure brings you to an uncharted continent where you’ll face off with a variety of deadly predators, each more fearsome than the next. This new land and its diverse inhabitants play a critical role in each quest as you strategically use the surrounding environment including terrain, vegetation and wildlife to your advantage in battle or become hindered by the hazards they present.”