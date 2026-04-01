Captain America Leads the Avengers AND Fantastic Four in New Marvel Game Leak

Ever since its X-Men trailer, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls has shown how its roster will consist of five unique teams, with a single character acting as the “leader” of each of them. So far, we know that Captain America is one such leader, likely assembling a group of noble heroes to face against the planetary threat created by the cosmic Promoter and her tournament. However, some leaks may have revealed the First Avenger’s team early, indicating a crossover between some truly iconic groups.

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Currently, there are two teams known in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, the Unbreakable X-Men and The Amazing Guardians. The X-Men consist of leader Storm, Wolverine, Magik, and Danger, while Spider-Man leads a group never assembled before, with Star-Lord, Peni Parker, and Ms. Marvel joining the friendly neighborhood wall crawler. Considering how Spider-Man has a team consisting of characters from not just one theme, other teams could be just as unorthodox.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls May Have Members Of The Fantastic Four On An Avengers Team

Courtesy of SSK

The reveal of more characters for Marvel’s latest fighting game has caused fans to become eagle-eyed for every piece of news regarding its roster. Recently, some leaks have shown off the logos for other teams, including the symbol for Captain America’s team, which is assumed to be the next group of characters revealed for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Before The Amazing Guardians, many fans assumed that this would be a simple team of Avengers, featuring Captain America fighting alongside other classic heroes like the Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, and Iron Man, who is already in the game.

However, fans have pointed out that the revealed logo for Captain America’s team is not just a traditional Avengers symbol. Additional leaks have claimed that Captain America’s Avengers may include The Fantastic Four, the super powered family that also resides in New York City. By combining the traditional Avengers and Fantastic Four logos together, the symbol shown in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls seems to be a blend of the two.

Already, this is supported by the proximity of Avengers Tower and the Baxter Building in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls‘ New York stage. The could indicate a crossover of some kind, where Captain America calls upon The Human Torch, The Thing, Mr. Fantastic, or The Invisible Woman to join his team. So far, fans have suggested that Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm are the two most likely options, as Reed Richards and Sue Storm are not as associated with the combat skills of the WWII veteran.

Revealed Team Synergies Support A Mix-And-Match Approach To The Fighting Game’s Roster

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Spider-Man’s team has set a blueprint for other groups in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, with members of multiple Marvel teams gathering in one unit. Continuing the example, Spider-Man’s team consists of Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel as street-tier heroes, Spider-Man and Peni Parker as characters from across the Spiderverse, and Star-Lord adding a Guardians of the Galaxy whimsy to the group. This means that a team in this fighting game can easily have characters from teams that normally don’t merge their members.

Should the Fantastic Four leaks be true, Captain America’s team could have Iron Man and himself to represent The Avengers, while two Fantastic Four members round out the rest of the squad. “The Fantastic Avengers,” as fans are calling this rumored team, would be an interesting way to bring multiple characters from highly regarded Marvel groups into the game.

The inclusion of Fantastic Four characters also helps to separate this fighting game from Marvel vs. Capcom, which never included Marvel’s first family in any of their rosters. Regardless of the truth behind these leaks, a “Fantastic Avengers” team could be exciting for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, creating unique characters who have never gotten a chance to shine in such an expressive genre.

What are your thoughts on a possible Avengers/Fantastic Four team in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!