New Marvel Game Might Have Too Many X-Men Characters

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is set to have 20 characters on its starting roster, with four confirmed to be a prominent team of unbreakable X-Men. Wolverine, Magik, the lesser-known Danger, and leader Storm all occupy the heroic mutant-powered characters in the game, but some leaks suggest more X-Men figures will make the game’s roster. With many faces from one side of Marvel Comics’ history, the limited roster space might be less varied than players expected.

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Based on the trailer that revealed the X-Men, it seems like Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls will have five characters that will act as leaders, including Storm. Ghost Rider, Captain America, Doctor Doom, and Spider-Man are the other four leaders, with each likely teaming up with both characters who’ve already appeared and unknown fighters within some sort of theme. Although Captain America could lead Iron Man and a team of Avengers while Doctor Doom commands a squad of villains, it is unclear right now how any group will be organized other than the X-Men.

Magneto & Scarlet Witch Are Leaked Main Roster Characters For Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

A now taken down post showed a pre-order page for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls from a Bulgarian retailer, showing new details about the game that haven’t been revealed in an official capacity. The hasty takedown of this leak doesn’t prove that it’s real, but the information presented is still incredibly interesting if it is true. According to this leak, Magneto and Scarlet Witch are main roster fighters in the game, appearing not as DLC, but as fully fledged members of different teams.

The leaks don’t describe which teams Magneto or Scarlet Witch are on, but clues point toward some obvious choices. As one of the most requested characters for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Magneto’s past infamy in Marvel vs Capcom games also makes him an unsurprising addition. However, Scarlet Witch has never been in a fighting game before, appearing in titles like Marvel Rivals, but never in the genre famous for having an abundance of X-Men characters.

The leaks also showed new stages for the fighting game, including Wakanda, Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, or the Hellfire Gala from different X-Men events. Once again, it isn’t clear if this leaks hold any validity, but these characters and stages have a lot of recognition in Marvel to be translated into the game. No gameplay for Magneto or Scarlet Witch was shown, but it’s possible that them or one of the leaked stages could be included in a future trailer.

Existing Team Leadership Teased Earlier Support Both Fighters Being Included In The Game

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The structure of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls‘ teams would split Magneto and Scarlet Witch onto different, or place them both into the same group with another character. For example, Magneto’s prior role as the villainous leader of the Brotherhood of Mutants against the X-Men could easily place him on Doctor Doom’s team. At the same time, Scarlet Witch’s role as another antagonist to the X-Men, especially during the iconic “No More Mutants” era, has potential to place her on a team with her father.

However, Scarlet Witch’s supernatural control over chaos magic places her in a number of other roles too. With Ghost Rider potentially leading a Midnight Suns team, Scarlet Witch could join its ranks. The Midnight Suns usually include characters from throughout Marvel’s history that combat supernatural threats, from Doctor Strange, Blade, or even Morbius the Living Vampire having joined the group’s ranks before.

Over Abundance Of Characters From One Side Of Marvel Limits Other Interesting Additions

The biggest problem with Magneto and Scarlet Witch, should they be actual main roster characters, is how they are essentially more X-Men fighters to the game. On one hand, the X-Men have perhaps the most diverse characters in Marvel, with many fan-favorites like Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, and Nightcrawler being highly requested in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Yet, to create a diverse roster, the fighting game simply shouldn’t have only characters from one side of its stories.

Going back to the themes of team leaders, it would be a shame if the only Avengers included on Captain America’s team were former X-Men who also served in that group. Similarly, putting someone like Ice Man on Spider-Man’s team would make sense, but it robs other opportunities for other spider-themed figures like Venom or Miles Morales from being added. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls‘ comic characters have already been some deep pulls with Danger on the X-Men team, so Scarlet Witch and Magneto are somewhat shallow picks.

If anything, the inclusion of the chaos magician and the master of magnetism should be the final X-Men themed characters in the game prior to any DLC. This allows Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls to branch out, including some characters from Marvel’s expansive library who have never been featured in a game before, let alone one of the most exciting fighting games coming out this year.

What characters do you think they should add into Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls‘ main roster? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!