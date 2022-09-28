Cardi B Says She Lost "Multi-Million Dollar" Call of Duty Deal Due to Court Case

Cardi B says she has lost a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal due to a recent court case. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises not only in gaming, but the entire entertainment industry. The game brings in billions of dollars worth of revenue every year and almost always is the best-selling game of the year, despite releasing in the final two months of the respective year. It is big business and has allowed the franchise to rope in major celebrities ranging from major athletes to huge movie stars in both the marketing campaigns and the actual game. The series has featured actors like Jeff Goldblum, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey, Kit Harrington, Ice Cube, and Michael Keaton, so it's clearly lucrative for a lot of people.

Cardi B was expecting to be one of the next major celebrities to benefit from Call of Duty, but has apparently lost the opportunity. The rapper took to Twitter to note that she lost a "multi-million dollar" deal with Call of Duty due to "stupid decisions from the past". She noted she couldn't take the deal because of court and told her fans to think twice before making decisions. Earlier this month, Cardi B pled guilty to assault charges related to a fight at a New York strip club in 2018. She accepted a plea deal to avoid prison time and will serve 15 days of community service and pay court fees to the women involved.

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

As of right now, it's unclear what the deal would've looked like, but Cardi B did don a flashy necklace of Ghost from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in a recent music video. It's unknown if she was expected to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II or if the deal related to something else altogether. It's possible she would've helped market the game, as Call of Duty has used celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Channing Tatum, and Jonah Hill to advertise upcoming titles via big live action commercials.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.