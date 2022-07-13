Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reference Appears in New Cardi B Music Video

A sneaky reference to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has appeared in the latest music video for pop star Cardi B. With the next Call of Duty installment's release date coming right around the corner, Activision seems to be looking for new ways to promote the title. Apparently, one of those ways now involves decking out popular musicians in Call of Duty iconography.

Within the past day, Cardi B released the new video for her song "Hot Sh*t" online. The song itself doesn't have anything to do with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but Cardi herself happened to be wearing some attire associated with the game. Specifically, a few brief shots in the video see her wearing a necklace that contains the character Ghost from Modern Warfare 2. The jewelry is decked in all sorts of diamonds and is a custom-made piece that was created solely for this video.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account on social media called specific attention to this item in the tweet below:

Ghost so popping, don’t gotta be introduced 👀🔥 https://t.co/yKbKVd7B7o pic.twitter.com/0pm7AmwiQ6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 13, 2022

"In a cool wink to fans, Cardi B will be wearing a one-of-a-kind Call of Duty Ghost Necklace in her highly anticipated new video 'Hot S**t. [...] Designed by Omar The Jeweler, this custom piece was specifically made for Cardi and is the only necklace of its kind in the world," said an accompanying press release about Cardi's new Call of Duty bling. "This is the latest in a number of high-level collaborations that Call of Duty has done this year with some of the top names in entertainment (Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, Steve Aoki, Trae Young, Lori Harvey, NFL Draft)."

Outside of this collab, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 itself is set to launch later this year on October 28, 2022. When it does arrive, it will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

