Castle Crashers Remastered PlayStation 4 Release Date Revealed

Castle Crashers Remastered, which is, well, a remastered version of the classic 2008 video game Castle Crashers from developer The Behemoth, is officially coming to PlayStation 4 a lot sooner than expected. While it had been previously announced for Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4 launch was previously announced as coming at a later date, and that later date is apparently… now.

The Behemoth announced on its blog that Castle Crashers Remastered for the PS4 will officially release on September 17th in North America. For those that have been following along at home, that’s also the release date for the Nintendo Switch version in North America, which means folks with either console will be able to start rescuing some princesses on the same day. (Folks in Europe will have to wait until September 19th to get their grubby hands on the PlayStation 4 version of Castle Crashers Remastered, but honestly, that’s not too long a wait.)

Here are the differences between the original and the “remastered” version of the game, according to The Behemoth:

The fast-paced and frantic mini-game “Back Off Barbarian” that you can play by yourself or with your friends

Texture sizes are five times greater than the original game, which means the game is five times more beautiful

60 frames per second gameplay! (The original ran at 30FPS which is not nearly as smooth)

All previously released downloadable content including characters, weapons, and animal orbs will be available to unlock in-game

Various performance updates and improvements to gameplay and online multiplayer

Castle Crashers Remastered is set to release digitally for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on September 17th with an MSRP of $14.99. It is currently available on Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.