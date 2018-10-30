‘Castlevania: Lords of Shadow’ Series Now Backward Compatible On Xbox One

Is it Castlevania week or what?! First we get the second season of the animated Netflix series, which made its debut this past weekend and is leaps and bounds ahead of the debut season; and we also got Castlevania Requiem on PlayStation 4, which we found to be a fine tribute to the legacy thanks to two great games, Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood/Dracula X. Now we have three games that are playable on the Xbox One, revisiting the last big era for the series that was developed by MercurySteam, the team responsible for the awesome Metroid: Samus Returns. All three Lords of Shadow games are now backward compatible on the system, along with the original entry in the Just Cause series. Let's take a look at each game, which you can play now on either the Xbox One or Xbox One X:

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow The initial entry in the series is considered the best by the fans, and for good reason. It definitely has a God of War style vibe going for it. Here's the official game description:

"Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is a dark and vivid new re-imagining of the Castlevania mythology. It is the end of days and ungodly powers isolate the Earth. You are Gabriel Belmont, member of the Brotherhood of Light, armed with the Combat Cross to defend the living and destroy the dead." However, there's a quick side note. The game isn't available for digital purchase, so you'll need to track down the physical version. However, GameStop currently has it priced at $9.99, and it's well worth it. Bonus: it features Patrick Stewart's voicework!

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Although some folks feel that the sequel is inferior to the first, it can still be good fun, as you play a cursed hero who must utilize his newfound powers to survive against deadly adversaries. Here's the official game description: "Castlevania: Lords of Shadow revealed the origin of Dracula and legendary connection to the Belmont clan. In Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Dracula returns once again, weakened and yearning release from his immortal bonds. Facing a new powerful threat, He must reacquire his old powers and only his castle holds the key. However, the famed Belmont clan also seek his ultimate destruction…" The game is currently $39.99 on digital, or you can pick up a physical version and play that way. It's well worth checking out, especially if you're a fan of MercurySteam's work!

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow -- Mirror of Fate HD This side-scrolling adventure originally came out for the Nintendo 3DS, but can now be played on Xbox One in glorious HD. Check out the description below: "This Castlevania: Lords of Shadow sequel reveals the story of the Belmont's, as they battle destiny across generations, to discover their true fate. Trevor Belmont, knight of the Brotherhood of Light, embarks on an epic quest to avenge his mother, killed by his father, Gabriel. Once Gabriel Belmont, now the all powerful Dracula, he declares war on the Brotherhood, leading to a cataclysmic showdown between Father & Son!" The game can be purchased on the Xbox Live Marketplace for just $14.99, and is well worth it for old-school Castlevania fans!