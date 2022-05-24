CATAN Studio Reveals Dawn of Humankind Release Date, Seafarers + Cities, and Knights Expansion, and More

✖

Fans of CATAN are in luck today, as CATAN Studio and Asmodee just revealed a trifecta of new announcements, starting with the release date for CATAN – Dawn of Humankind. Dawn of Humankind is the reboot of Settlers of the Stone Age, the strategy game based on CATAN that is now celebrating its 20th anniversary, and it will release on October 1st of this year. CATAN – 3D Edtiion players also got great news with the announcement of the Seafarers and Cities & Knights expansions, which bring two of CATAN's most popular expansions into CATAN – 3D's world. The Seafarers + Cities & Knights combined expansion will retail for $399. The announcements were still not done though, as we also got details on the CATAN World Championship.

The CATAN Team is inviting the world's best CATAN players to the 2022 CATAN World Championship, located in Valletta, Malta from November 18th to the 20th. Players from around the world will compete for the trophy and of course bragging rights, and you can find out more details on all three announcements below.

(Photo: CATAN Studio/Asmodee)

"CATAN fans have so much to look forward to in the coming months," said Morgan Dontanville, CATAN Studio chief creative officer and art director of CATAN – Dawn of Humankind. "History buffs can experience the story of humanity's expansion throughout the world with CATAN – Dawn of Humankind. Component lovers will get lost in the immersive and detailed Seafarers + Cities & Knights expansion for CATAN – 3D Edition. And finally, our most competitive players will not want to miss the CATAN World Championship this fall."

CATAN – Dawn of Humankind

CATAN – Dawn of Humankind is a vibrant reboot of Settlers of the Stone Age, the Stone Age strategy game based on CATAN, which was first released 20 years ago. Dawn of Humankind sends players back to the prehistoric era for a standalone adventure charting the worldwide migration and development of the first humans. The game, designed by CATAN creator Klaus Teuber and his son Benjamin, introduces new mechanics and strategies set in the Pleistocene epoch. CATAN – Dawn of Humankind launches at Target and hobby stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK on October 1, 2022.

(Photo: CATAN Studio/Asmodee)

CATAN – 3D Expansion – Seafarers + Cities & Knights

CATAN – 3D Expansion – Seafarers + Cities & Knights brings the brand's two most popular and beloved expansions into the three-dimensional adventures of CATAN 3D in one big, beautiful box. The expansions' 363 individual pieces, including hand-painted terrain tiles and antiqued player figures, make the "cooperatively competitive" world of CATAN more immersive than ever before. With CATAN – Seafarers, players set sail to uncharted islands in search of valuable gold and land to settle. In CATAN – Cities & Knights, players work to improve their cities and join forces to defend Catan against invading barbarians.

The base CATAN – 3D Edition game is required to play both expansions, which can be played separately or combined for even more gameplay variety. CATAN – 3D Expansion – Seafarers + Cities & Knights will launch with an MSRP of $399.99.

CATAN World Championship

The CATAN Team invites the world's best CATAN players to gather in Valletta, Malta, from November 18-20 for the 2022 CATAN World Championship. Fittingly set on a small island in the Mediterranean Sea, the event welcomes CATAN National Championship winners from around the world to compete for a stunning trophy and the bragging rights worthy of a strategy master.

To qualify for their National Championship, players can find local qualifier tournaments at catanstudio.com or on the CATAN Facebook page.

