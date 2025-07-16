Genshin Impact Sets Date for Version 5.8 Special Program & Teases New Features

If there’s one thing Genshin Impact fans look forward to more than a new update, it’s a new Special Program. HoYoverse hosts a live stream to preview the new content for each big update. Not only does it give fans a first look at what’s to come, but the Genshin Impact Special Program always includes a few free reward codes. So, it’s well worth tuning in. Today, the date for the Version 5.8 Special Program has been revealed, along with new details about what’s coming in the next big Genshin Impact update.

The Special Program for Genshin Impact Version 5.8 will take place on July 18th at 8 AM EDT. During the stream, fans will get an in-depth look at the new game content coming with the Version 5.8 update. The update itself is expected to arrive on July 30th, when the current Version 5.7 events end. As always, the live stream will also feature redemption codes and “other goodies” for players to snag in-game.

Though the full details for the upcoming update will be covered with the Special Program, HoYoverse isn’t leaving fans hanging. We might have to wait on confirmation for those new character banners, but we do have some insight into what’s next. Along with the live stream announcement, a new Developer’s Discussion post delves into some of the new features headed our way with the next big Genshin Impact update. And travelers, it looks good.

New Features Arriving in Genshin Impact Version 5.8

Naturally, most players look forward to new character banners and new story chapters when a new update arrives. But the Version 5.8 update will also bring in some new features to streamline and improve gameplay. Though these might not be as shiny as new companions to recruit, these quality-of-life updates are part of what helps Genshin Impact stand the test of time.

For Version 5.8, Genshin Impact will add a new one-click time skip for quests. Players will be able to more easily click right to a quest objective and automatically skip time to the next quest event. This should make it easier to grind your way through quests as you rack up that Adventure XP.

Along with this, several World Exploration optimizations will arrive with this update. This includes adding character icons to help you remember which companion can help track down local specialities in each region. You will also be able to consume additional Oculus Resonance Stones to mark a new Oculus location while exploring.

If you struggle to match Artifacts to characters like I do, there’s more good news with this update. A new special icon marker will make it easier to match 5-star Artifacts with compatible characters.

These new features will arrive alongside the new character banners, story content, and events that HoYoverse has lined up for the Version 5.8 update. Tune into the Genshin Impact Version 5.8 Special Program on July 18th to learn more (and snag those redemption codes).

