New Elden Ring Nightreign Update Fixes Boss Battle Bugs

Last week, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware revealed the July schedule for Elden Ring Nightreign‘s Everdark Sovereign boss battles. To players’ surprise (and disappointment) there are no new bosses arriving this month. Instead, gamers will get a chance to face off against returning foes. One reason these bosses are coming back is that their initial runs ran into some pesky bugs impacting players’ ability to fully engage in the fight. Now, a new hotfix patch has arrived in Elden Ring Nightreign to fix those problems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s just one day remaining in the current Everdark Sovereign lineup before the bosses switch over on July 17th. Today’s hotfix patch is short and sweet, aimed at fixing bugs plaguing battles with the Sentient Pest Everdark Sovereign. This boss will return on July 17th and run through the end of July, so it makes sense that the developers want to be sure everything runs smoothly for these Everdark Sovereign battles.

Today’s Elden Ring Nightreign patch is available to download now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. It will bring your app version up to 1.01.5, and the regulation version should read 1.01.7. You’ll need to install the update before you can play online.

Elden Ring Nightreign Patch Notes for July 16th Hotfix

image via bandai namco

To see everything that’s new with today’s update, check out the official Elden Ring Nightreign patch notes below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the battle against the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest would get stuck and prevent players from completing the fight.

Fixed a bug where the boss could appear outside the battle area during the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest fight.

As you can see, this patch is pretty straightforward. However, it should still result in a better battle experience as you delve into Limveld once more. That said, many gamers are hoping for a larger update soon, with more bug fixes, and it looks like one may be in the works. Today’s patch notes end with a quick note that future updates will be headed our way in the near future. Hopefully, this will include the performance fixes many gamers are asking for.

Have you been enjoying the returning Everdark Sovereign battles in Elden Ring Nightreign? Let us know in the comments below.