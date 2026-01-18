CD Projekt Red Finally Reveals How Many Copies The Witcher 1 and 2 Sold

CD Projekt Red has finally revealed how well the first two Witcher games performed, giving fans a long-awaited look at the early success of the series. The studio confirmed details about the lifetime sales of The Witcher 1 and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, showing just how much impact the franchise had even before The Witcher 3 turned it into a global phenomenon.

The announcement came from CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michał Nowakowski during a social media discussion about top-selling Polish video games. While most attention often goes to The Witcher 3, which has sold over 60 million copies, this is one of the first times the company has shared official numbers for the first two games. Together, they’ve sold at least 25 million copies, proving that the series had a solid foundation right from the onset.

The Official Numbers Show How Big The Early Witcher Games Really Were

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

The studio confirmed that The Witcher 1 has sold 10 million copies worldwide and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings has sold 15 million copies. This is highly impressive considering the time frame in which these games were sold.

The original Witcher launched in 2007 and introduced players to Geralt of Rivia, alongside a very dark and mature story, now a staple of the series, that set it apart from other RPGs at the time. Its sales grew steadily over the years thanks to PC digital stores and word of mouth, and even though it wasn’t an instant blockbuster, the game laid the foundation for everything that followed.

The Witcher 2 came out in 2011 and built on that foundation with bigger visuals, more complex choices, and a release on consoles that helped it reach more players. The game sold even better than the first one, and the newly confirmed 15 million copies show just how much interest the series had by that point. These two games together helped establish the Witcher universe as one of the strongest and most beloved RPG series of the last two decades.

Knowing these numbers also puts the series’ growth into perspective. The massive success of The Witcher 3 makes more sense when you see how the first two games performed. The early titles built trust with fans and showed that CD Projekt Red could tell deep, engaging stories while delivering strong gameplay. Without that early success, the huge worldwide following The Witcher enjoys today might not exist.

For years, there has been speculation on how well the first two Witcher games sold. Now we finally have solid, official numbers, showing that even before Geralt became a household name, the series was already making a big impact in the world of RPGs. This is a milestone that highlights the strength of the franchise from the very beginning and shows how far it has come.

