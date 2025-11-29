The Witcher Just Returned In the Most Unexpected Way

It’s been a decade since the last main series game in The Witcher franchise released. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may be 10 years old, but the next major game in the series isn’t likely to release any time soon. Though we did get confirmation that CD Projekt Red is working on The Witcher 4, it’s not likely we’re going to see anything new from the game in the near future. But in the meantime, fans can get a taste of something new from The Witcher thanks to a brand-new collab.

These days, crossover content is pretty common in major video games, especially live service ones. Whether it’s the latest Fortnite skin or Delicious In Dungeon characters in an anime RPG, fans can often find their favorites in unexpected places. Now, Geralt himself is making a crossover appearance in fantasy tactical RPG Sword of Convallaria. Here’s what we know.

Witcher Crossover Brings Geralt to Fantasy RPG Sword of Convallaria

Sword of Convallaria is a turn-based pixel RPG from XD. The game released just last year and is free-to-play on Steam and mobile platforms. Though it’s flown a bit under the radar compared to some other major RPG releases in recent years, Sword of Convallaria has achieved a Mostly Positive rating on Steam and a 4.7 star rating on the App Store. Now, the game is bringing The Witcher fans a new reason to try the free RPG with an exciting The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crossover.

XD collaborated directly with CD Projekt Red to bring the iconic characters to life in Sword of Convallaria. In fact, Satoru Homm, the Japan Country Manager of The Witcher franchise, says that they’re “a huge fan of Sword of Convallaria,” and “had a strong desire to see The Witcher 3’s characters – rendered in beautiful pixel art – playable within a tactical RPG.” And that’s exactly what this new crossover event is making a reality.

This new collab event brings several characters from The Witcher 3 to the pixel art RPG. Players will be able to take on limited-time event dungeons and acquire some in-game items and characters from the iconic CD Projekt Red franchise. Anyone who plays Sword of Convallaria during the event period from November 28th to January 22nd will unlock Ciri entirely for free. Other obtainable Witcher crossover characters will be Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Triss Merigold.

Image courtesy of XD and CD Projekt Red

In addition to these characters, some weapons from The Witcher 3 will also debut in the turn-based RPG. This includes Zireael, The Obsidian Star, the Flames of the Fearless, and The Witcher’s Swords. If you enjoy a good JRPG and are a Witcher fan, this crossover will let you combine both worlds in the best way.

Sword of Convallaria is available now on Steam, iOS, and Android. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crossover event runs from November 28th to January 22nd, 2026.

