CD Projekt Red Has No Involvement In The Witcher Netflix Series

As dreamy as the news about a Netflix series based on The Witcher saga may be, there’s one thing that fans may want to know about it moving forward – the developers at CD Projekt Red actually aren’t involved with it.

According to IGN, the development team behind the long-running Witcher game series aren’t actually involved with the forthcoming Netflix project. Instead, it’s being based more about the “globally popular fantasy saga from Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski,” even though there is a small mention regarding the game adaptations. That means the series may be based more on the books. However, Tomas Baginski, who directed the intro videos for the games, is already confirmed to direct at least one episode of the show’s first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, that doesn’t mean CD Projekt Red isn’t supportive of the project. “CD Projekt Red is actually not involved in this,” a representative for the studio explained. “We wish this project all the best and are looking forward to watching the series on Netflix.”

While some fans may be concerned that CD Projekt Red isn’t involved in the project (mainly because it’s so busy working on games like Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, which is rumored to be its next AAA project), keep in mind that Netflix isn’t skimping on quality when it comes to its projects. Its Marvel-based series, like Daredevil and the forthcoming The Defenders, are getting top-notch reception, and other productions are getting lots of hype as well. So The Witcher could easily fit into this category.

And keep in mind that Netflix is no stranger to video game based programming. It’s hard at work on producing a Castlevania animated series alongside Adi Shankar and comic book icon Warren Ellis, with the first part of the debut season set to arrive later this year.

There’s no word on when The Witcher series will debut on Netflix, but considering it was just announced, it’ll be a good while. That said, with the right people behind it (namely the executive producers of The Expanse), it could easily be a hit. Now then…who to cast as Geralt? Hmmmm.